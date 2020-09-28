Unfiltered Notebook 9/28: Wise's hard work rewarded with first-ever touchdown

Deatrich Wise played one of his best games in four seasons against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, capped off by Wise scoring his first-ever touchdown at any level of football.

"Yes I did I keep the ball, it's in my locker right now," said Wise with a wide grin, still basking in the afterglow of the big play. "It's going to have a nice home in a glass case somewhere on a mantle or something, next to a picture."

Wise was a disruptive force in the game. After an offseason spent adding some weight, he's putting the extra pounds to good use and was a handful for the Raiders blockers all game long.

"I thought [Deatrich] played well," said Bill Belichick on Monday afternoon via WebEx. "I think his run defense has improved, he's given us a lot of solid play there and of course, we knew he could rush the passer, but he's done a good job of mixing in edge moves and rush techniques with some power.

"He's got a good complement and a good repertoire, where he's got three or four different pitches he can throw. I think the big thing, he's really worked hard on this run defense. When you combine it all, he's given us three real good weeks of play here."

With that expanded repertoire of pass rush moves, Wise was able to make the final big play of the game, which was never in doubt in his mind.

"I knew immediately it was a touchdown because as Shilique and I were tackling him I saw the ball come out," recalled Wise, "as the ball was coming out I picked it up and my first thing was, just prove that I have the ball. I wanted to prove to everybody I had the ball in my hand."

"We didn't even know he had the ball," said safety Adrian Phillips, who had an up-close look at the play. "I'm sitting back there and I see the D-line just collapse on the pocket and then you see Derek [Carr] about to go down and then you realize he's in the end zone so it's a safety.

"Then you see D-wise come getting out, sprinting with the ball, high knees... We're like 'oh wait, did he score?'"

The play was a great early-season moment for a defense that has now forced seven turnovers in their first three games and is showing a knack for game-changing plays.

"Once we saw we scored on defense, it made everybody even more hyped," said Phillips.

Wise, who doesn't seem like he's stopped smiling since then, agreed.