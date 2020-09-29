Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Though Tuesday was the player's day off, Bill Belichick and the Patriots coaches spoke with the media via WebEx. With the Chiefs Monday Night Football win over the Ravens fresh on everyone's mind, the book had been quickly closed on the win over the Raiders and all eyes were turning toward Kansas City.

"They're very well-coached, they have an excellent attack, they have a lot of good players, they're very experienced in their system and they can do a lot of things, no question," said Bill Belichick, who kicked things off in the morning.

After watching the Chiefs escape with a win in Foxborough last year, then go on to win the Super Bowl, the Patriots are now tasked with the question the entire NFL is asking themselves -- how to stop Patrick Mahomes and his speed merchant offense?

"This team, they have speed all over the place," said Jerod Mayo. "They have guys coming off the bench you can run a 4.3 40. Definitely a challenge, definitely one of the fastest offenses I've seen on film."

"Last year was the fastest team I'd seen on tape, this year's is the fastest I've seen on tape," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, before rattling off each of the Chiefs weapons and how dangerous they are. "The speed is pretty evident out there."

What has taken the Chiefs offense to another level so far? First-round draft pick Clyde Edwards Helaire has quickly carved out a fresh role, further complicated an already layered attack.

"[Clyde] Edwards [Helaire] has given them an explosive player in the backfield," said Belichick. "That's more than what they had last year, so that's why they drafted him and he's delivered that for them in the three games this year."

But at the center of it all remains Mahomes, who continues to quicken his processing speed and make head-turning plays, all while throwing the ball up and down the field.

"He can beat you with his legs, he can beat you with his arm, he can beat you in the pocket, out of the pocket," said defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. "We have to do a good job of handling him in the right way that we want to handle him and just go from there."

So what will New England whip up?