Unofficial list of 2013 NFL free agents

Arizona Cardinals
Unrestricted free agents: Mike Adams, CB; D'Anthony Batiste, OL; Nick Eason, DE; Quentin Groves, LB; Vonnie Holliday, DE; Brian Hoyer, QB; Rashad Johnson, S; Paris Lenon, LB; Pat McQuistan, OL; Rich Ohrnberger, OL; James Sanders, S; LaRod Stephens-Howling, RB; Greg Toler, CB
Atlanta Falcons
Unrestricted free agents: Sam Baker, OL; Mike Cox, RB; Tony Gonzalez, TE; Brent Grimes, CB; Chris Hope, S; Todd McClure, OL; Luke McCown, QB; William Moore, S; Chris Owens, CB; Mike Peterson, LB; Garrett Reynolds, OL; Lawrence Sidbury, DE; Will Svitek, OL; Vance Walker, DT
Restricted free agents: Michael Palmer, TE; Antone Smith, RB
Baltimore Ravens
Unrestricted free agents: Billy Bajema, TE; Ricky Brown, LB; Sean Considine, S; Dannell Ellerbe, LB; Joe Flacco, QB; James Ihedigbo, S; Chris Johnson, CB; Ma'ake Kemoeatu, DT; Paul Kruger, DE; Ryan McBean, DE; Bryant McKinnie, OL; Ed Reed, S; Cary Williams, CB
Restricted free agents: Morgan Cox, OL; Ed Dickson, TE; Ramon Harewood, OL; Arthur Jones, DT; Dennis Pitta, TE; Brandon Reed, WR
Buffalo Bills
Unrestricted free agents: Jairus Byrd, S; Tashard Choice, RB; Tarvaris Jackson, QB; Spencer Johnson, DE; Andy Levitre, OL; Ruvell Martin, WR; Corey McIntyre, RB; Leodis McKelvin, CB; Shawne Merriman, LB; Kyle Moore, DE; Kirk Morrison, LB; Chad Rinehart, OL; Bryan Scott, LB; Tyler Thigpen, QB
Restricted free agents: Colin Brown, OL; Donald Jones, WR; David Nelson, WR
Carolina Panthers
Unrestricted free agents: Derek Anderson, QB; Antwan Applewhite, DE; Gary Barnidge, TE; Dwan Edwards, DT; Ben Hartsock, TE; Sherrod Martin, S; Captain Munnerlyn, CB; Louis Murphy, WR; Jason Phillips, LB; Mike Pollak, OL; Jordan Senn, LB
Restricted free agents: Andre Neblett, DT; Nate Ness, S
Chicago Bears
Unrestricted free agents: Kahlil Bell, RB; Zack Bowman, CB; Jason Campbell, QB; Kelvin Hayden, CB; Geno Hayes, LB; Israel Idonije, DE; Johnny Knox, WR; Lance Louis, OL; Olindo Mare, K; Josh McCown, QB; Henry Melton, DT; D.J. Moore, CB; Troy Nolan, S; Amobi Okoye, DT; Chilo Rachal, OL; Nick Roach, LB; Jonathan Scott, OL; Chris Spencer, OL; Brian Urlacher, LB
Restricted free agents: Nate Collins, DT
Cincinnati Bengals
Unrestricted free agents: Josh Brown, K; Nate Clements, CB; Chris Crocker, S; Robert Geathers, DE; Wallace Gilberry, DE; Bruce Gradkowski, QB; Clark Harris, OL; Thomas Howard, LB; Kevin Huber, P; Michael Johnson, DE; Adam Jones, CB; Manny Lawson, LB; Brian Leonard, RB; Rey Maualuga, LB; Terence Newman, CB; Mike Nugent, K; Cedric Peerman, RB; Dennis Roland, OL; Bernard Scott, RB; Pat Sims, DT; Dan Skuta, LB; Andre Smith, OL; Brandon Tate, WR
Restricted free agents: Jeromy Miles, S; Richard Quinn, TE
Dallas Cowboys
Unrestricted free agents: Victor Butler, DE; Michael Coe, CB; Kenyon Coleman, DE; Derrick Dockery, OL; Eric Frampton, S; Mike Jenkins, CB; Felix Jones, RB; L.P. LaDouceur, OL; Brian Moorman, P; Kevin Ogletree, WR; Charlie Peprah, S; John Phillips, TE; Brady Poppinga, LB; Ernie Sims, LB; Anthony Spencer, LB
Restricted free agents: Phil Costa, OL; Danny McCray, S
Denver Broncos
Unrestricted free agents: Justin Bannan, DT; Keith Brooking, LB; David Bruton, S; Ryan Clady, OL; Jason Hunter, LB; Dan Koppen, OL; Jim Leonhard, S; Tracy Porter, CB; Brandon Stokley, WR; Kevin Vickerson, DT; Ty Warren, DT; Matt Willis, WR
Restricted free agents: Lance Ball, RB; Chris Clark, OL; Britton Colquitt, P; Chris Gronkowski, RB
Detroit Lions
Unrestricted free agents: Cliff Avril, DE; Gosder Cherilus, OL; Louis Delmas, S; Justin Durant, LB; Drayton Florence, CB; Andre Fluellen, DT; Dylan Gandy, OL; Jason Hanson, K; Nick Harris, P; Jerome Harrison, RB; Will Heller, TE; Sammie Lee Hill, DT; Corey Hilliard, OL; Chris Houston, CB; Lawrence Jackson, DE; Jacob Lacey, CB; Patrick Lee, CB; DeAndre Levy, LB; Stefan Logan, WR; Don Muhlbach, OL; Kassim Osgood, WR; Kevin Smith, RB; Corey Williams, DT
Restricted free agents: Jason Fox, OL; Amari Spievey, S; Willie Young, DE
Green Bay Packers
Unrestricted free agents: Cedric Benson, RB; Ryan Grant, RB; Greg Jennings, WR; Brad Jones, LB; Erik Walden, LB
Restricted free agents: Tom Crabtree, TE; Evan Dietrich-Smith, OL; Rob Francois, LB; Sam Shields, CB; Frank Zombo, LB
Houston Texans
Unrestricted free agents: Alan Ball, S; Connor Barwin, LB; Rashad Butler, OL; Antoine Caldwell, OL; James Casey, RB; Shaun Cody, DT; Quintin Demps, S; Tim Dobbins, LB; Justin Forsett, RB; Keyaron Fox, LB; Shayne Graham, K; Ryan Harris, OL; Bradie James, LB; Donnie Jones, P; Brice McCain, CB; Jesse Nading, DE; Glover Quin, S; Stanford Routt, CB; Barrett Rudd, LB
Restricted free agents: Andrew Gardner, OL
Indianapolis Colts
Unrestricted free agents: Donnie Avery, WR; Darius Butler, CB; Austin Collie, WR; Moise Fokou, LB; Dwight Freeney, LB; Tony Hills, OL; Antonio Johnson, DT; Winston Justice, OL; Pat McAfee, P; Fili Moala, DE; Mewelde Moore, RB; Jerraud Powers, CB; Drew Stanton, QB; Jamaal Westerman, DE
Restricted free agents: A.J. Edds, LB; Jeffrey Linkenbach, OL; Seth Olsen, OL; Cassius Vaughn, CB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Unrestricted free agents: Eben Britton, OL; Derek Cox, CB; Rashad Jennings, RB; Greg Jones, RB; Terrance Knighton, DT; Rashean Mathis, CB; Brad Meester, OL; William Middleton, CB; Antwaun Molden, CB; Jordan Palmer, QB; Jalen Parmele, RB; Daryl Smith, LB; Steve Vallos, OL
Restricted free agents: Brock Bolen, RB; Kyle Bosworth, LB; John Estes, OL; Zach Potter, TE; George Selvie, DE; Jordan Shipley, WR
Kansas City Chiefs
**
Unrestricted free agents:** Branden Albert, OL; Dwayne Bowe, WR; Dustin Colquitt, P; Travis Daniels, CB; Glenn Dorsey, DE; Abram Elam, S; Thomas Gafford, OL; Peyton Hillis, RB; Russ Hochstein, OL; Edgar Jones, TE; Ryan Lilja, OL; Jake O'Connell, TE; Ropati Pitoitua, DT; Brady Quinn, QB; Brandon Siler, LB; Shaun Smith, DT; Leon Williams, LB
Restricted free agents: Martin Rucker, TE
Miami Dolphins
Unrestricted free agents: Reggie Bush, RB; Chris Clemons, S; Anthony Fasano, TE; Nate Garner, OL; Brian Hartline, WR; Nate Kaeding, K; Jake Long, OL; Tony McDaniel, DT; Matt Moore, QB; Sean Smith, CB; Randy Starks, DT
Restricted free agents: Jonathon Amaya, S; Jeron Mastrud, TE; Bryan McCann, CB; Marlon Moore, WR; Austin Spitler, LB
Minnesota Vikings
Unrestricted free agents: Devin Aromashodu, WR; Joe Berger, OL; Jasper Brinkley, LB; Jerome Felton, RB; Erin Henderson, LB; Phil Loadholt, OL; Marvin Mitchell, LB; Jamarca Sanford, S; Geoff Schwartz, OL; Jerome Simpson, WR
Restricted free agents: A.J. Jefferson, CB; Troy Kropog, OL
New England Patriots
Unrestricted free agents: Will Allen, CB; Kyle Arrington, CB; Josh Barrett, S; Ron Brace, DE; Deion Branch, WR; Patrick Chung, S; Marquice Cole, CB; Julian Edelman, WR; Tony Fiammetta, RB; Niko Koutouvides, LB; Derrick Martin, S; Myron Pryor, DT; Jamey Richard, OL; Trevor Scott, DE; Aqib Talib, CB; Donald Thomas, OL; Sebastian Vollmer, OL; Brian Waters, OL; Wes Welker, WR; Tracy White, LB; Danny Woodhead, RB
Restricted free agents: Jake Ballard, TE; Dane Fletcher, LB; Michael Hoomanawanui, TE
New Orleans Saints
Unrestricted free agents: Jermon Bushrod, OL; Jonathan Casillas, LB; Chase Daniel, QB; Sedrick Ellis, DT; Devery Henderson, WR; Ramon Humber, LB; Elbert Mack, CB; Turk McBride, DE; Will Robinson, OL; Courtney Roby, WR; Scott Shanle, LB
Restricted free agents: Brian De La Puente, OL; Justin Drescher, OL; Junior Galette, DE; Chris Ivory, RB
New York Giants
Unrestricted free agents: Ramses Barden, WR; William Beatty, OL; Travis Beckum, TE; Marty Bennett, TE; Rocky Bernard, DT; Chase Blackburn, LB; Kevin Boothe, OL; Ahmad Bradshaw, RB; Chris Canty, DE; David Carr, QB; Domenik Hixon, WR; Bruce Johnson, CB; Sean Locklear, OL; Kregg Lumpkin, RB; Kenny Phillips, S; Keith Rivers, LB; Justin Tryon, CB; Lawrence Tynes, K; Osi Umenyiora, DE; Brian Witherspoon, CB
Restricted free agents: Andre Brown, RB; Stevie Brown, S; Victor Cruz, WR; Bear Pascoe, TE; Ryan Torain, RB
New York Jets
Unrestricted free agents: Yeremiah Bell, S; Mike DeVito, DE; Braylon Edwards, WR; Nick Folk, K; Shonn Greene, RB; Lex Hillard, RB; Dustin Keller, TE; LaRon Landry, S; Brandon Moore, OL; Chaz Schilens, WR; Matt Slauson, OL; Jason Smith, OL; Bryan Thomas, LB
Restricted free agents: Jeff Cumberland, TE; Austin Howard, OL; Josh Mauga, LB; Tanner Purdum, OL
Oakland Raiders
Unrestricted free agents: Khalif Barnes, OL; Desmond Bryant, DT; Cooper Carlisle, OL; Andre Carter, DE; Omar Gaither, LB; Matt Giordano, S; Mike Goodson, RB; Derek Hagan, WR; Joselio Hanson, CB; Shane Lechler, P; Matt Leinart, QB; Mike Mitchell, S; Brandon Myers, TE; Richard Seymour, DT; Matt Shaughnessy, DE; Shawntae Spencer, CB; Philip Wheeler, LB
Restricted free agents: Phillip Adams, CB
Philadelphia Eagles
Unrestricted free agents: Jon Dorenbos, OL; King Dunlap, OL; Akeem Jordan, LB; Derek Landri, DT; Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB; Jake Scott, OL; Darryl Tapp, DE
Restricted free agents: Colt Anderson, S
Pittsburgh Steelers
Unrestricted free agents: Will Allen, S; Charlie Batch, QB; Plaxico Burress, WR; Larry Foote, LB; Ramon Foster, OL; Casey Hampton, DT; Brandon Johnson, LB; David Johnson, TE; Justin King, CB; Byron Leftwich, QB; Doug Legursky, OL; Keenan Lewis, CB; Rashard Mendenhall, RB; Ryan Mundy, S; Leonard Pope, TE; Max Starks, OL; Mike Wallace, WR; Greg Warren, OL
Restricted free agents: Jonathan Dwyer, RB; Jeremy Kapinos, P; Steve McLendon, DT; Isaac Redman, RB; Emmanuel Sanders, WR; Stevenson Sylvester, LB
San Diego Chargers
Unrestricted free agents: Antwan Barnes, LB; Jackie Battle, RB; Ronnie Brown, RB; Chris Carr, CB; Antoine Cason, CB; Brandyn Dombrowski, OL; Aubrayo Franklin, DT; Tyronne Green, OL; Gary Guyton, LB; Rex Hadnot, OL; Quentin Jammer, CB; Corey Lynch, S; Vaughn Martin, DE; Nick Novak, K; Shaun Phillips, LB; Sante Rosario, TE; Micheal Spurlock, WR; Louis Vasquez, OL; Reggie Wells, OL; Demorrio Williams, LB
Restricted free agents: Seyi Ajirotutu, WR; Danario Alexander, WR; Curtis Brinkley, RB; Mike Windt, OL
San Francisco 49ers
Unrestricted free agents: Billy Cundiff, K; Leonard Davis, OL; Ted Ginn, WR; Dashon Goldson, S; Tavares Gooden, LB; Larry Grant, LB; Clark Haggans, LB; Brandon Jacobs, RB; Ricky Jean Francois, DT; Randy Moss, WR; Isaac Sopoaga, DT; Delanie Walker, TE
Restricted free agents: Tramaine Brock, CB; Darcel McBath, CB
Seattle Seahawks
Unrestricted free agents: Alan Branch, DT; Steven Hauschka, K; Leroy Hill, LB; Jason Jones, DE; Cameron Morrah, TE; Frank Omiyale, OL; Marcus Trufant, CB
Restricted free agents: Deon Butler, WR; Clint Gresham, OL; Chris Maragos, S; Clinton McDonald, DE
St. Louis Rams
Unrestricted free agents: Danny Amendola, WR; Kellen Clemens, QB; Craig Dahl, S; Bradley Fletcher, CB; Brandon Gibson, WR; Mario Haggan, LB; William Hayes, DE; Steven Jackson, RB (has a player option to void contract); Trevor Laws, DE; Rocky McIntosh, LB; Barry Richardson, OL; Steve Smith, WR; Robert Turner, OL; Chris Williams, OL
Restricted free agents: Justin Cole, LB; Jermelle Cudjo, DT; Darian Stewart, S
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Unrestricted free agents: Ronde Barber, CB; Michael Bennett, DE; E.J. Biggers, CB; Dallas Clark, TE; Andrew Economos, OL; Brandon McDonald, CB; Roy Miller, DT; Roscoe Parrish, WR; Sammie Stroughter, WR; Jeremy Trueblood, OL
Restricted free agents: LeGarrette Blount, RB; Jacob Cutrera, LB; Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, DE
Tennessee Titans
Unrestricted free agents: Xavier Adibi, LB; Dave Ball, DE; Rob Bironas, K; Jared Cook, TE; Keyunta Dawson, DT; Kyle DeVan, OL; Zac Diles, LB; Leger Douzable, DT; Leroy Harris, OL; Quinn Johnson, RB; Deuce Lutui, OL; Sen'Derrick Marks, DT; Gerald McRath, LB; Ryan Mouton, CB; Darius Reynaud, RB; Javon Ringer, RB; Will Witherspoon, LB; Jarius Wynn, DE
Restricted free agents: Fernando Velasco, OL
Washington Redskins
Unrestricted free agents: Lorenzo Alexander, DT; Kentwan Balmer, DT; Jordan Black, OL; Jammal Brown, OL; Chris Cooley, TE; Fred Davis, TE; Kedric Golston, DE; Cedric Griffin, CB; Rex Grossman, QB; Tanard Jackson, S; Bryan Kehl, LB; Kory Lichtensteiger, OL; Tyler Polumbus, OL; Sav Rocca, P; Madieu Williams, S; Chris Wilson, DE
Restricted free agents: Chris Baker, DT; Brandon Banks, WR; Rob Jackson, DE; Logan Paulsen, TE; Nick Sundberg, OL; Darrel Young, RB
* Players cut by 2012 team.