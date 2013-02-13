Official website of the New England Patriots

Unofficial list of 2013 NFL free agents

Here is an unofficial list of each teams' potential unrestricted (UFA) and restricted (RFA) free agents. The free-agency period will begin on March 12.

Feb 12, 2013 at 11:21 PM
NFL.com Report

Arizona Cardinals

Unrestricted free agents: Mike Adams, CB; D'Anthony Batiste, OL; Nick Eason, DE; Quentin Groves, LB; Vonnie Holliday, DE; Brian Hoyer, QB; Rashad Johnson, S; Paris Lenon, LB; Pat McQuistan, OL; Rich Ohrnberger, OL; James Sanders, S; LaRod Stephens-Howling, RB; Greg Toler, CB

320-brent-grimesAP.jpg

Atlanta Falcons

Unrestricted free agents: Sam Baker, OL; Mike Cox, RB; Tony Gonzalez, TE; Brent Grimes, CB; Chris Hope, S; Todd McClure, OL; Luke McCown, QB; William Moore, S; Chris Owens, CB; Mike Peterson, LB; Garrett Reynolds, OL; Lawrence Sidbury, DE; Will Svitek, OL; Vance Walker, DT

Restricted free agents: Michael Palmer, TE; Antone Smith, RB

Baltimore Ravens

Unrestricted free agents: Billy Bajema, TE; Ricky Brown, LB; Sean Considine, S; Dannell Ellerbe, LB; Joe Flacco, QB; James Ihedigbo, S; Chris Johnson, CB; Ma'ake Kemoeatu, DT; Paul Kruger, DE; Ryan McBean, DE; Bryant McKinnie, OL; Ed Reed, S; Cary Williams, CB

Restricted free agents: Morgan Cox, OL; Ed Dickson, TE; Ramon Harewood, OL; Arthur Jones, DT; Dennis Pitta, TE; Brandon Reed, WR

Buffalo Bills

Unrestricted free agents: Jairus Byrd, S; Tashard Choice, RB; Tarvaris Jackson, QB; Spencer Johnson, DE; Andy Levitre, OL; Ruvell Martin, WR; Corey McIntyre, RB; Leodis McKelvin, CB; Shawne Merriman, LB; Kyle Moore, DE; Kirk Morrison, LB; Chad Rinehart, OL; Bryan Scott, LB; Tyler Thigpen, QB

Restricted free agents: Colin Brown, OL; Donald Jones, WR; David Nelson, WR

Carolina Panthers

Unrestricted free agents: Derek Anderson, QB; Antwan Applewhite, DE; Gary Barnidge, TE; Dwan Edwards, DT; Ben Hartsock, TE; Sherrod Martin, S; Captain Munnerlyn, CB; Louis Murphy, WR; Jason Phillips, LB; Mike Pollak, OL; Jordan Senn, LB

Restricted free agents: Andre Neblett, DT; Nate Ness, S

Chicago Bears

Unrestricted free agents: Kahlil Bell, RB; Zack Bowman, CB; Jason Campbell, QB; Kelvin Hayden, CB; Geno Hayes, LB; Israel Idonije, DE; Johnny Knox, WR; Lance Louis, OL; Olindo Mare, K; Josh McCown, QB; Henry Melton, DT; D.J. Moore, CB; Troy Nolan, S; Amobi Okoye, DT; Chilo Rachal, OL; Nick Roach, LB; Jonathan Scott, OL; Chris Spencer, OL; Brian Urlacher, LB

Restricted free agents: Nate Collins, DT

Cincinnati Bengals

Unrestricted free agents: Josh Brown, K; Nate Clements, CB; Chris Crocker, S; Robert Geathers, DE; Wallace Gilberry, DE; Bruce Gradkowski, QB; Clark Harris, OL; Thomas Howard, LB; Kevin Huber, P; Michael Johnson, DE; Adam Jones, CB; Manny Lawson, LB; Brian Leonard, RB; Rey Maualuga, LB; Terence Newman, CB; Mike Nugent, K; Cedric Peerman, RB; Dennis Roland, OL; Bernard Scott, RB; Pat Sims, DT; Dan Skuta, LB; Andre Smith, OL; Brandon Tate, WR

Restricted free agents: Jeromy Miles, S; Richard Quinn, TE

Dallas Cowboys

Unrestricted free agents: Victor Butler, DE; Michael Coe, CB; Kenyon Coleman, DE; Derrick Dockery, OL; Eric Frampton, S; Mike Jenkins, CB; Felix Jones, RB; L.P. LaDouceur, OL; Brian Moorman, P; Kevin Ogletree, WR; Charlie Peprah, S; John Phillips, TE; Brady Poppinga, LB; Ernie Sims, LB; Anthony Spencer, LB

Restricted free agents: Phil Costa, OL; Danny McCray, S

320-ryan-clady-ap.jpg

Denver Broncos

Unrestricted free agents: Justin Bannan, DT; Keith Brooking, LB; David Bruton, S; Ryan Clady, OL; Jason Hunter, LB; Dan Koppen, OL; Jim Leonhard, S; Tracy Porter, CB; Brandon Stokley, WR; Kevin Vickerson, DT; Ty Warren, DT; Matt Willis, WR

Restricted free agents: Lance Ball, RB; Chris Clark, OL; Britton Colquitt, P; Chris Gronkowski, RB

Detroit Lions

Unrestricted free agents: Cliff Avril, DE; Gosder Cherilus, OL; Louis Delmas, S; Justin Durant, LB; Drayton Florence, CB; Andre Fluellen, DT; Dylan Gandy, OL; Jason Hanson, K; Nick Harris, P; Jerome Harrison, RB; Will Heller, TE; Sammie Lee Hill, DT; Corey Hilliard, OL; Chris Houston, CB; Lawrence Jackson, DE; Jacob Lacey, CB; Patrick Lee, CB; DeAndre Levy, LB; Stefan Logan, WR; Don Muhlbach, OL; Kassim Osgood, WR; Kevin Smith, RB; Corey Williams, DT

Restricted free agents: Jason Fox, OL; Amari Spievey, S; Willie Young, DE

Green Bay Packers

Unrestricted free agents: Cedric Benson, RB; Ryan Grant, RB; Greg Jennings, WR; Brad Jones, LB; Erik Walden, LB

Restricted free agents: Tom Crabtree, TE; Evan Dietrich-Smith, OL; Rob Francois, LB; Sam Shields, CB; Frank Zombo, LB

Houston Texans

Unrestricted free agents: Alan Ball, S; Connor Barwin, LB; Rashad Butler, OL; Antoine Caldwell, OL; James Casey, RB; Shaun Cody, DT; Quintin Demps, S; Tim Dobbins, LB; Justin Forsett, RB; Keyaron Fox, LB; Shayne Graham, K; Ryan Harris, OL; Bradie James, LB; Donnie Jones, P; Brice McCain, CB; Jesse Nading, DE; Glover Quin, S; Stanford Routt, CB; Barrett Rudd, LB

Restricted free agents: Andrew Gardner, OL

Indianapolis Colts

Unrestricted free agents: Donnie Avery, WR; Darius Butler, CB; Austin Collie, WR; Moise Fokou, LB; Dwight Freeney, LB; Tony Hills, OL; Antonio Johnson, DT; Winston Justice, OL; Pat McAfee, P; Fili Moala, DE; Mewelde Moore, RB; Jerraud Powers, CB; Drew Stanton, QB; Jamaal Westerman, DE

Restricted free agents: A.J. Edds, LB; Jeffrey Linkenbach, OL; Seth Olsen, OL; Cassius Vaughn, CB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Unrestricted free agents: Eben Britton, OL; Derek Cox, CB; Rashad Jennings, RB; Greg Jones, RB; Terrance Knighton, DT; Rashean Mathis, CB; Brad Meester, OL; William Middleton, CB; Antwaun Molden, CB; Jordan Palmer, QB; Jalen Parmele, RB; Daryl Smith, LB; Steve Vallos, OL

Restricted free agents: Brock Bolen, RB; Kyle Bosworth, LB; John Estes, OL; Zach Potter, TE; George Selvie, DE; Jordan Shipley, WR

Kansas City Chiefs

**

320-dwayne-bowe-ap.jpg

Unrestricted free agents:** Branden Albert, OL; Dwayne Bowe, WR; Dustin Colquitt, P; Travis Daniels, CB; Glenn Dorsey, DE; Abram Elam, S; Thomas Gafford, OL; Peyton Hillis, RB; Russ Hochstein, OL; Edgar Jones, TE; Ryan Lilja, OL; Jake O'Connell, TE; Ropati Pitoitua, DT; Brady Quinn, QB; Brandon Siler, LB; Shaun Smith, DT; Leon Williams, LB

Restricted free agents: Martin Rucker, TE

Miami Dolphins

Unrestricted free agents: Reggie Bush, RB; Chris Clemons, S; Anthony Fasano, TE; Nate Garner, OL; Brian Hartline, WR; Nate Kaeding, K; Jake Long, OL; Tony McDaniel, DT; Matt Moore, QB; Sean Smith, CB; Randy Starks, DT

Restricted free agents: Jonathon Amaya, S; Jeron Mastrud, TE; Bryan McCann, CB; Marlon Moore, WR; Austin Spitler, LB

Minnesota Vikings

Unrestricted free agents: Devin Aromashodu, WR; Joe Berger, OL; Jasper Brinkley, LB; Jerome Felton, RB; Erin Henderson, LB; Phil Loadholt, OL; Marvin Mitchell, LB; Jamarca Sanford, S; Geoff Schwartz, OL; Jerome Simpson, WR

Restricted free agents: A.J. Jefferson, CB; Troy Kropog, OL

New England Patriots

Unrestricted free agents: Will Allen, CB; Kyle Arrington, CB; Josh Barrett, S; Ron Brace, DE; Deion Branch, WR; Patrick Chung, S; Marquice Cole, CB; Julian Edelman, WR; Tony Fiammetta, RB; Niko Koutouvides, LB; Derrick Martin, S; Myron Pryor, DT; Jamey Richard, OL; Trevor Scott, DE; Aqib Talib, CB; Donald Thomas, OL; Sebastian Vollmer, OL; Brian Waters, OL; Wes Welker, WR; Tracy White, LB; Danny Woodhead, RB

Restricted free agents: Jake Ballard, TE; Dane Fletcher, LB; Michael Hoomanawanui, TE

New Orleans Saints

Unrestricted free agents: Jermon Bushrod, OL; Jonathan Casillas, LB; Chase Daniel, QB; Sedrick Ellis, DT; Devery Henderson, WR; Ramon Humber, LB; Elbert Mack, CB; Turk McBride, DE; Will Robinson, OL; Courtney Roby, WR; Scott Shanle, LB

Restricted free agents: Brian De La Puente, OL; Justin Drescher, OL; Junior Galette, DE; Chris Ivory, RB

New York Giants

Unrestricted free agents: Ramses Barden, WR; William Beatty, OL; Travis Beckum, TE; Marty Bennett, TE; Rocky Bernard, DT; Chase Blackburn, LB; Kevin Boothe, OL; Ahmad Bradshaw, RB; Chris Canty, DE; David Carr, QB; Domenik Hixon, WR; Bruce Johnson, CB; Sean Locklear, OL; Kregg Lumpkin, RB; Kenny Phillips, S; Keith Rivers, LB; Justin Tryon, CB; Lawrence Tynes, K; Osi Umenyiora, DE; Brian Witherspoon, CB

Restricted free agents: Andre Brown, RB; Stevie Brown, S; Victor Cruz, WR; Bear Pascoe, TE; Ryan Torain, RB

New York Jets

Unrestricted free agents: Yeremiah Bell, S; Mike DeVito, DE; Braylon Edwards, WR; Nick Folk, K; Shonn Greene, RB; Lex Hillard, RB; Dustin Keller, TE; LaRon Landry, S; Brandon Moore, OL; Chaz Schilens, WR; Matt Slauson, OL; Jason Smith, OL; Bryan Thomas, LB

Restricted free agents: Jeff Cumberland, TE; Austin Howard, OL; Josh Mauga, LB; Tanner Purdum, OL

Oakland Raiders

Unrestricted free agents: Khalif Barnes, OL; Desmond Bryant, DT; Cooper Carlisle, OL; Andre Carter, DE; Omar Gaither, LB; Matt Giordano, S; Mike Goodson, RB; Derek Hagan, WR; Joselio Hanson, CB; Shane Lechler, P; Matt Leinart, QB; Mike Mitchell, S; Brandon Myers, TE; Richard Seymour, DT; Matt Shaughnessy, DE; Shawntae Spencer, CB; Philip Wheeler, LB

Restricted free agents: Phillip Adams, CB

Philadelphia Eagles

Unrestricted free agents: Jon Dorenbos, OL; King Dunlap, OL; Akeem Jordan, LB; Derek Landri, DT; Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB; Jake Scott, OL; Darryl Tapp, DE

Restricted free agents: Colt Anderson, S

Pittsburgh Steelers

320-mike-wallace-ap.jpg

Unrestricted free agents: Will Allen, S; Charlie Batch, QB; Plaxico Burress, WR; Larry Foote, LB; Ramon Foster, OL; Casey Hampton, DT; Brandon Johnson, LB; David Johnson, TE; Justin King, CB; Byron Leftwich, QB; Doug Legursky, OL; Keenan Lewis, CB; Rashard Mendenhall, RB; Ryan Mundy, S; Leonard Pope, TE; Max Starks, OL; Mike Wallace, WR; Greg Warren, OL

Restricted free agents: Jonathan Dwyer, RB; Jeremy Kapinos, P; Steve McLendon, DT; Isaac Redman, RB; Emmanuel Sanders, WR; Stevenson Sylvester, LB

San Diego Chargers

Unrestricted free agents: Antwan Barnes, LB; Jackie Battle, RB; Ronnie Brown, RB; Chris Carr, CB; Antoine Cason, CB; Brandyn Dombrowski, OL; Aubrayo Franklin, DT; Tyronne Green, OL; Gary Guyton, LB; Rex Hadnot, OL; Quentin Jammer, CB; Corey Lynch, S; Vaughn Martin, DE; Nick Novak, K; Shaun Phillips, LB; Sante Rosario, TE; Micheal Spurlock, WR; Louis Vasquez, OL; Reggie Wells, OL; Demorrio Williams, LB

Restricted free agents: Seyi Ajirotutu, WR; Danario Alexander, WR; Curtis Brinkley, RB; Mike Windt, OL

San Francisco 49ers

Unrestricted free agents: Billy Cundiff, K; Leonard Davis, OL; Ted Ginn, WR; Dashon Goldson, S; Tavares Gooden, LB; Larry Grant, LB; Clark Haggans, LB; Brandon Jacobs, RB; Ricky Jean Francois, DT; Randy Moss, WR; Isaac Sopoaga, DT; Delanie Walker, TE

Restricted free agents: Tramaine Brock, CB; Darcel McBath, CB

Seattle Seahawks

Unrestricted free agents: Alan Branch, DT; Steven Hauschka, K; Leroy Hill, LB; Jason Jones, DE; Cameron Morrah, TE; Frank Omiyale, OL; Marcus Trufant, CB

Restricted free agents: Deon Butler, WR; Clint Gresham, OL; Chris Maragos, S; Clinton McDonald, DE

St. Louis Rams

320-danny-amendola-ap.jpg

Unrestricted free agents: Danny Amendola, WR; Kellen Clemens, QB; Craig Dahl, S; Bradley Fletcher, CB; Brandon Gibson, WR; Mario Haggan, LB; William Hayes, DE; Steven Jackson, RB (has a player option to void contract); Trevor Laws, DE; Rocky McIntosh, LB; Barry Richardson, OL; Steve Smith, WR; Robert Turner, OL; Chris Williams, OL

Restricted free agents: Justin Cole, LB; Jermelle Cudjo, DT; Darian Stewart, S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unrestricted free agents: Ronde Barber, CB; Michael Bennett, DE; E.J. Biggers, CB; Dallas Clark, TE; Andrew Economos, OL; Brandon McDonald, CB; Roy Miller, DT; Roscoe Parrish, WR; Sammie Stroughter, WR; Jeremy Trueblood, OL

Restricted free agents: LeGarrette Blount, RB; Jacob Cutrera, LB; Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, DE

Tennessee Titans

Unrestricted free agents: Xavier Adibi, LB; Dave Ball, DE; Rob Bironas, K; Jared Cook, TE; Keyunta Dawson, DT; Kyle DeVan, OL; Zac Diles, LB; Leger Douzable, DT; Leroy Harris, OL; Quinn Johnson, RB; Deuce Lutui, OL; Sen'Derrick Marks, DT; Gerald McRath, LB; Ryan Mouton, CB; Darius Reynaud, RB; Javon Ringer, RB; Will Witherspoon, LB; Jarius Wynn, DE

Restricted free agents: Fernando Velasco, OL

Washington Redskins

Unrestricted free agents: Lorenzo Alexander, DT; Kentwan Balmer, DT; Jordan Black, OL; Jammal Brown, OL; Chris Cooley, TE; Fred Davis, TE; Kedric Golston, DE; Cedric Griffin, CB; Rex Grossman, QB; Tanard Jackson, S; Bryan Kehl, LB; Kory Lichtensteiger, OL; Tyler Polumbus, OL; Sav Rocca, P; Madieu Williams, S; Chris Wilson, DE

Restricted free agents: Chris Baker, DT; Brandon Banks, WR; Rob Jackson, DE; Logan Paulsen, TE; Nick Sundberg, OL; Darrel Young, RB

* Players cut by 2012 team.

