Veteran Pro Bowl OL Mawae, current NFLPA president, to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kevin Mawae, president of the NFL Players Association, is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons and eight Pro Bowls.
Mawae has called a news conference for Friday afternoon in Nashville, and a statement posted on the NFLPA's website confirms he will be announcing his retirement.
The lineman played for Tennessee last season, starting all 16 games and helping block for Chris Johnson as he ran for 2,006 yards. The starts gave Mawae 241 regular season games played, at that time the most among active linemen.
But his contract was up, and no team called to sign the lineman, who turns 40 in January. He will serve out his term as union president, which ends in March 2012.
