View from Above: Nitpicking the preseason, it's what we do

It's not hard to read between the lines here. New England is getting ready for what matters most, for what really counts - the regular season. Evaluation of younger players is key for growth, and strikes at the priority for contending teams as the grind of a regular season wears on - building depth.

You can't build that depth, unless you can see what you have out on the field.

Plus, Coach Belichick told the pregame radio audience listening on 98.5 The Sports Hub the joint practices with the Jaguars were just as important - if not more important - than the actual game itself. "This (game) will give us a chance to look at some of those guys that didn't get as many reps in practice, so we'll try to balance that out."

Have joint practices with teams become more important than games? From an evaluation standpoint, they could be, and the participation numbers from Week One of the preseason appear to back that up. But the practices aren't everything, and execution at game-speed does account for something, even if it is preseason.

So, the question here is, do we need four weeks of these "exhibitions," when joint practices - at least from New England's purview - appear to be more important?

Based on the present trend within the league to hold these practices leading up to preseason games, you'd have to think the games themselves have become so much overkill. There is always the chance for serious injury to occur inside of meaningless games, as well. However, practices are generally (but not always) used to work on skill development, and coaches feel they have better opportunities to teach when the environment is controlled as it is within joint practices. But until those developed skills can be tested on the field, with game-speed conditions, how do you know what you really have?

"The practices are good," Belichick said this week in preparing for another round of joint workouts with Houston, "but there's some things that come up in game situations that are just different from practice, that you just can't quite simulate."

Hence, the need for some preseason game time. But not a lot, as fans know, as other teams are now showing and as the NFL is slowly realizing. Bottom line - the NFL is a copy-cat league, and we've seen (and are still seeing) other teams trying to emulate the Patriots and what they do to be successful themselves.

So, let's follow the leader here and get to some meaningful football sooner, shall we?

Two thumbs up, two down

Seems silly to nitpick preseason performances in relatively meaningless games, but preseason football isn't entirely meaningless, of course. Some players will play themselves into a roster spot, some won't. But with three games remaining (plus practices) for evaluation, the clock is surely ticking on some formerly high hopes.