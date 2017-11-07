View from Above: Patriots have 'em where they want 'em

What has been surprising is the play of the opposition within the division, with only the New York Jets as a (so far) sub-.500 entity. But let's give credit where it's due - even though there's an argument to be made over playoff-worthiness from Buffalo and Miami after the past weekend.

Still, with eight weeks remaining on the schedule and the Patriots holding five games left-to-be-played within the division, ACH. Anything Can Happen. Hey, did you figure the two losses thus far would come at home?

No? Neither did I. Hence, anything can happen.

Did anyone foresee the struggles this team has had on defense, even though there has been slow, steady improvement over the past month? And what about the recent red zone troubles on offense? Are these traits foreshadowing things to come, or possibly a by-product of the ebb-and-flow of a long, competitive season?

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="612611"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

"I think the competitiveness of this league from week to week, from month to month, from year to year is very, very high," Bill Belichick told the media this week. "A lot of times it's not even who you play; it's when you play them. When you play a team at one point in the season and when you play a team at another point in the season you're not really getting the same team."

Here's where things largely stay the same as they have been in the recent past - the Patriots now control their own destiny when it comes to gaining the #1 seed within the AFC, thanks to Dallas' win over Opening Night conqueror Kansas City Sunday.

Even though 6-2 Pittsburgh currently holds the top seed at the halfway mark of the season (with a 4-1 conference record), the Patriots do pay a visit to the Steelers next month, which could certainly mean a lot would be riding on that outcome.

That's bound to be a cringe-worthy thought for Coach Belichick and any other coach or player right now. There's a lot of football to be played between now and then, but the mission is still the same. Oakland's Al Davis always said it best.

"Just Win, Baby." That's what the Patriots have done better than anyone else in the AFC East in 14 of the past 16 seasons. Few remember the journey and how you arrive at the finish line - what matters most is that you get there before anyone else does.

And this year, despite a few bumps along that road - so far, so good.

A final word on Jimmy G

Like many, the surprise of Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to another team wasn't so much about the 'what?' or the 'why?'

It was all about the 'when.'

As much as he was admired - even loved - by so many who follow the Patriots, the bottom line was Garoppolo didn't play. He was a back-up to an all-time great at his position, and while he seemed to provide one heck of an insurance policy for New England, the premium on that policy was coming due.