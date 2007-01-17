Vikings hire George Stewart as WR coach

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (Jan. 17, 2007) -- The Minnesota Vikings named George Stewart their new wide receivers coach, replacing Darrell Wyatt in what was a weak spot for the team this season.
Stewart spent the past four seasons coaching the Atlanta Falcons' wide receivers. He was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2000-02, when Terrell Owens averaged 97 receptions and earned Pro Bowl berths in each season.
Stewart has also been a part of playoff teams in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Atlanta. This will be his 25th season of coaching, and 19th in the NFL.
In college, he coached Minnesota's offensive line in 1984 and 1985 under Lou Holtz, then moved with Holtz to Notre Dame, where Stewart coached the linebackers and was part of the undefeated 1988 national championship team.
