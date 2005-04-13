Vikings sign DE Kampman to offer sheet

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (April 13, 2005) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed restricted free agent Aaron Kampman to an offer sheet, leaving the Green Bay Packers one week to match it.
Kampman, a 6-foot-4, 284-pound defensive end with three years of experience, started all 16 games for the Packers last season, making 68 tackles and 4½ sacks and developing a reputation as a hardworking, high-energy player.
Kampman was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round in 2002 out of Iowa.
"There's very deep recognition throughout the league that Aaron has become a very prized, productive and disruptive defensive player," said his agent, Neil Cornrich.
Cornrich said numerous teams were interested in his client.
"Our plan now is to take some time, to study the offer sheet to determine what is in the best interest of the Green Bay Packers," said Packers general manager Ted Thompson.