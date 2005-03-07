Vikings sign Smoot; pursuing tight ends

MINNEAPOLIS (March 8, 2005) -- Fred Smoot agreed to terms on a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, sending the top cornerback on the free-agent market to a team that has had persistent defensive problems.
Smoot had 16 interceptions over five seasons with the Washington Redskins and was selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl last year.
Smoot forms a quality tandem at cornerback with Antoine Winfield, who was Minnesota's top free-agent signee last season.
Also on March 8, tight end Freddie Jones visited the Vikings, who are trying to sign either him or Jermaine Wiggins, who led them in receptions last year.