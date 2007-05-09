Vikings sign well-rested DT Green

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (May 9, 2007) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed free agent defensive tackle Howard Green, who hasn't played since 2004.
Green started 12 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2004, registering a career-high 53 tackles. The former sixth-round draft choice by Houston in 2002 was coached by Vikings defensive line coach Karl Dunbar in college at LSU.
The Vikings also announced the hiring of Derek Mason as assistant defensive backs coach.
Mason is in the NFL for the first time after spending 13 years as an assistant at the collegiate level. He comes to the Vikings from Ohio University, where he spent two years as receivers coach under Frank Solich.
Mason played defensive back in college at Northern Arizona when current Vikings head coach Brad Childress was on the coaching staff there.