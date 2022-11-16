Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the New York Jets (6-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
P Jake Bailey - Back
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
LB Anfernee Jennings - Back
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (6-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Corey Davis - Knee
G Nate Herbig - Shin
DT Sheldon Rankins - Elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Duane Brown - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play