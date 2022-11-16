Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the New York Jets (6-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the New York Jets (6-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
P Jake Bailey - Back
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
LB Anfernee Jennings - Back
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (6-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Corey Davis - Knee
G Nate Herbig - Shin
DT Sheldon Rankins - Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Duane Brown - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

