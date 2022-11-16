Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/20 · 1:00 PM EST
The New England Patriots moved above .500 for the first time in 2022 after a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts prior to the Bye Week and will return to action this week when they begin a stretch of three games in 12 days when they host the New York Jets this Sunday. Following the Jets the Patriots will play back-to-back games on Thursday with a Thanksgiving night game at Minnesota and a Thursday night game against Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.
All four teams in the AFC East have a winning record through the first 10 weeks: Miami (7-3), the New York Jets (6-3), Buffalo (6-3) and New England (5-4). It marks the fifth time since 2002 that all four teams in a single division have a winning record through the first nine weeks of a season, joining the 2021 AFC North, 2021 AFC West, 2014 AFC North and 2008 NFC East.
PATRIOTS HAVE WON 13 STRAIGHT OVER THE JETS
The Patriots have won 13 straight games over the New York Jets with six straight series sweeps (2016-21). If the Patriots win their 14th straight game against the Jets this week, they will have the longest current winning streak in the NFL.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet for the second time this season and the second time in a three week span when they host the Jets this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won at MetLife Stadium, 22-17, on Oct. 30. The Patriots enter this week with 13 straight wins over the Jets, including series sweeps in each of the last six seasons. The 13 straight wins are second in team history to the 15 straight wins the Patriots had over Buffalo (2003-10) and the six straight series sweeps are second to seven straight over Buffalo (2004-10).
Overall, the Patriots have 22 series sweeps over the Jets with 13 under Bill Belichick and 15 under Robert Kraft.
New England leads the series, 72-54-1 overall. The Patriots are 38-25-1 all-time in home games against the Jets, including 18-4 at Gillette Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times – a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands en route to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium and the Jets beat the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 Divisional playoff game in Foxborough.
New England is 43-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
New England's 72 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second-most over any single opponent, trailing only the 77 all-time wins over Buffalo.
SERIES TRENDS
NEW ENGLAND 72, NEW YORK 54, 1 TIE
(INCLUDING NEW ENGLAND 2, NEW YORK 1 IN PLAYOFFS)
Home Record: 38-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 34-19
- Gillette Stadium: 18-4 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium: 16-15
- Record in Boston: 4-5-1
- Record in Birmingham, Ala.: 0-1
Road Record: 34-29 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- MetLife Stadium: 10-3
- Giants Stadium: 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
- Shea Stadium: 5-14
- Polo Grounds: 2-2
Seasonal Sweeps: Patriots 22 (most recent '21), Jets 14 ('00)
Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets: 37-12 (35-11 with New England)
SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS
By Paul Perillo
When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets
The Patriots offensive line is having a hard time as of late, both in the running and passing games. The Patriots are in the middle of the pack (17th) with an average of 117.2 yards per game on the ground but that drops to 26th in average yards per carry at just 4.07. Rhamondre Stevenson has done everything he can to produce on the ground, often churning out yards when very little room exists. He picked up the bulk of his 71 yards after contact in the first meeting, including a 35-yard run after getting hit in the backfield. Even with that explosive play the Patriots averaged just 3.7 yards per carry against a tough Jets front that controlled the game. Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins dominated inside and allowed veteran middle linebacker C.J. Moseley to lead the way with 13 tackles. The good news for the Patriots is veteran center David Andrews returned to practice after missing the last two games with a concussion. He should help stabilize the front and allow rookie Cole Strange to regain his level of comfort from earlier in the season. Still, the Jets front is stout and allows just 4.04 yards per carry, which ranks fifth in the league. That group had the edge in the first meeting and nothing has happened in the short time since to suggest a big change is coming – even with Andrews back in the fold.
When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets
As sporadic as the Patriots running game has been lately, it's been dominant compared to the passing attack. The problems there start in the same spot, however, as the offensive line has struggled to protect Mac Jones without Andrews. Jones was sacked four times by the Colts in Week 9, and the Jets took him down six times a week prior. The pressure led to problems protecting the ball as one hit caused an interception while another led to a strip sack. Another interception was overturned via penalty as well, so the Jets front has the ability to impact the game if New England's offensive line doesn't improve. Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson all got to Jones in the first meeting and prevented the Patriots from establishing any sort of rhythm offensively. Jakobi Meyers and Stevenson combined for 16 of the Patriots 24 completions in the game, and Jones will need contributions from others if he expects to generate more offense this time around. The Jets secondary has performed well all season, led by rookie of the year candidate Sauce Gardner. He joins veteran D.J. Reed and Michael Carter at corner with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner rounding out the group. They allow less than 5.8 yards per pass play, which ranks third in the league. If Jones hopes for improvement, it will have to start out up front.
When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots
New York lost a huge chunk of its offense when rookie running back Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL in a win at Denver a month ago. That left Michael Carter (no relation to the corner) and former Jaguar James Robinson to fill the void. Neither was given the chance to carry the load in the first meeting as they combined for just 12 carries for 43 yards in the game. Expect at least one to have a heavier workload in this one as Robert Saleh likely won't ask Zach Wilson to throw it 40-plus time again. Even if the Jets return to their roots and opt for a more conservative approach, the Patriots should be able to handle it. The run defense has been sound in recent weeks and is performing much better than the numbers suggest. On the season the Patriots rank 22nd in the league, allowing 4.66 yards per carry but much of that damage was done in losses to Baltimore, Green Bay and Chicago. Since then the front is trending upward, led by Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise, who have done a nice job controlling the point of attack and taking away cutting lanes for opposing backs. They will need to continue that strong play in order to prevent the Jets from keeping it out of Wilson's hands.
When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots
Wilson basically lost the game for his team in the first meeting with a handful of mind-numbingly bad plays. He tossed three interceptions, two while trying to throw the ball away and hitting Devin McCourty instead, and all but cost his team a chance at victory in the process. But it wasn't all bad for Wilson on Oct. 30. At times he showed why so many scouts were enamored with his obvious physical skills as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first of two to tight end Tyler Conklin was a perfect throw to the outside, just away from the coverage, and gave the Jets a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. But the mistakes piled up and ultimately Wilson failed to deal with the Patriots pressure, led by Matthew Judon, and he too often put the ball in harm's way. Rookie Garrett Wilson was problem throughout, catching six passes for 115 yards while Conklin finished with six for 79 yards and the two scores. Judon took over the game in the second half and made life miserable on the young quarterback, and until Wilson proves he can avoid the kinds of mistakes that have plagued him it's hard to envision a turnover-free game given the Patriots penchant for creating them.
Special Teams - Edge: Patriots
Both teams have been solid in the kicking game for most of the season. Marcus Jones and Braxton Berrios have been effective as punt returners and to a lesser extent on kickoffs as well. Both sides have been stout in coverage, and New England was terrific in stopping Berrios shy of the 20 on a pair of kickoff returns in the first meeting. The Jets have an edge in the punting department with Braden Mann over the struggling Jake Bailey, who had an inexplicable 7-yarder to close out the win over the Colts two weeks ago. Mann's net average of 42.5 yards is better than Bailey's overall mark of 42.1. But the big difference between the teams comes at kicker where Nick Folk continues to dominate. He's now made 19 of 21 field goals and all 20 PATs, giving a huge lift to an offense that has struggled in the red zone all season long. The Jets counter with veteran Greg Zuerlein, who has been solid as well (16 of 19 FGs/20 of 21 PATs), but he did have a crucial miss from 45 yards in the first meeting. Not a whole lot to choose from among these teams, but Folk's historic run gives the home team a slight edge.
CONNECTIONS
Former Jets
- Nick Folk
- Bill Belichick
Former Patriots
- Braxton Berrios
- Greg Scruggs
- Leon Washington
WHAT TO LOOK FOR...
- The Patriots secured a 22-17 victory to mark their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Oct. 30. The record is tied for the longest current winning streak in the NFL over an opponent, with Kansas City's current streak over Denver. A win this week against the Jets will give the Patriots the longest current winning streak in the NFL.
- The Patriots have 22 series sweeps over the New York Jets, second in team history to the 27 series sweeps over Buffalo. The Patriots enter this week with six straight series sweeps over the Jets and will look to increase that total to seven straight sweeps with a win this week.
- New England is tied for second in the NFL with Tampa Bay with 32 sacks, behind the 35 sacks by Dallas. The Patriots are on pace to finish the season with 60 sacks. The Patriots have finished with 40 sacks 11 times under Head Coach Bill Belichick. Since 1970, the Patriots highest single-season sack total is 58 in 1977.
- The Patriots enter this week tied for third with Buffalo and Seattle with 17 takeaways (11 interceptions and 6 fumble recoveries), behind the 20 takeaways by Philadelphu and 18 by Minnesota. The Patriots are on pace to finish with 32 total takeaways.
- The Patriots enter this week tied with the New York Jets for second in the NFL to Buffalo and Philadelphia (13) with 11 interceptions. The Patriots have led the NFL in interceptions four times (2020 [Tied with 18], 2019 [25], 2010 [25] and 2003 [29]).
- S Devin McCourty enters this week tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among all active NFL players with 33. McCourty, Harrison Smith, Marcus Peters and Patrick Peterson are the only active players with at least 30 interceptions. The Patriots are 26-4 when McCourty has a pick in a regular season game. McCourty's 33 interceptions are second in team history to the 36 by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.
- McCourty's 551 return yards are third in team history. He needs five return yards to move past Clayborn for second on the all-time team list.
- McCourty has 39 career takeaways and needs one more to become fourth Patriots player with 40 total takeaways, tying Ty Law for third in franchise history.
- McCourty has started every game he has played (197) and is third in team history in starts and 6th in team history in games played.
- K Nick Folk needs five field goals to become the fifth New England player with 100 field goals. Folk has kicked five field goals in a game two times in 2022 – vs. Detroit (10/9) and at the New York Jets (11/20).
- Folk is tied for second with 19 field goals in 2022 and is on pace for 36 field goals. It would mark his 5th season with at least 30 field goals and tie his career high of 36 field goals in a season that he set in 2021. Folk is currently one of 12 players with at least four seasons with 30 field goals. Only five players have had at least five seasons with 30 field goals.
- Folk was successful on five field goals at the New York Jets. It marked the fifth time in his career and second time in 2022 that he kicked five field goals in a game. He also had five field goals in the win vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022.
- Folk enters this week with 52 straight field goals under 40 yards. His last miss under 40 yards was a 21-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker.
- DB Jalen Mills has two interceptions so far in 2022. He needs one more interception this year to match his career-high of three interceptions that he had in 2017 with Philadelphia.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson has averaged 6.0 yards per carry in two games so far in 2022 with a 6.1 average (12-73) vs. Baltimore (9/25) and a 6.4 average (25-161) vs. Detroit (10/9). The last Patriots player to have three games averaging 6.0-yards per carry in a single season was Dion Lewis in 2017. The most games in a season for the Patriots with a 6.0-yard average is RB Carl Garrett with four games in 1969.
- Rookie Marcus Jones, who won the 2021 Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player after returning two punts and two kickoff returns for a touchdown in college in 2021, is second in the NFL with 514 total return yards (174 punt return yards and 340 kickoff return yards), to Ray-Ray McCloud III of San Francisco (521 total return yards).
- Jones is first in the NFL with a 24.3-yard kickoff return average and is third in the NFL with 340 kickoff return yards.
- Jones is third in the NFL with a 13.4-yard punt return average.
- LB Josh Uche had three sacks in the last game vs. Indianapolis (11/6). The only Patriots player to ever have 3 sacks in two straight games was Andre Tippett with 3 sacks on Nov. 15, 1987 vs. Dallas followed by a second straight 3 sack performance vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 22, 1987. Tippett's 6 total sacks in those two games is the highest two-game sack total by any New England player. The last NFL player with at least 3 sacks in two consecutive games was Tampa Bay LB Shaquil Barrett, who had 3 sacks at Carolina on Sept. 12, 2019 followed by 4 sacks vs. the New York Giants on Sept. 22, 2019.
- WR DeVante Parker is second in the NFL with a 21.4-yard average per reception. Buffalo's Gabe Davis is first with a 22.7-yard average. They are the only NFL players to have a 20-yard average in 2022. The last Patriots player to average over 20 yards a reception was Rob Gronkowski in 2016 with a 21.6- yard average. The highest average in a single season for New England was Stanley Morgan in 1978 with a 24.1-yard average. Parker's best average was in 2015 as a rookie in Miami when he averaged 19.0 yards per reception.
- LB Matthew Judon is leading the NFL with 11 ½ sacks and needs one more to match the career-high 12 ½ sacks he recorded in 2021. That would also tie Judon (2021), Chandler Jones (2015) and Mike Vrabel (2007) for the most sacks in a season under Bill Belichick.
- Judon is on pace to finish with 22 sacks. Only five NFL players have finished the season with at least 22 sacks.
- Judon has recorded three games with at least two sacks in a game in 2022. The team record is six games with at least two sacks by Andre Tippett in 1984.
- Judon had three sacks in the last game vs. Indianapolis (11/6). The only Patriots player to ever have 3 sacks in two straight games was Andre Tippett with 3 sacks on Nov. 15, 1987 vs. Dallas followed by a second straight 3 sack performance vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 22, 1987. Tippett's 6 total sacks in those two games is the highest two-game sack total by any New England player. The last NFL player with at least 3 sacks in two consecutive games was Tampa Bay LB Shaquil Barrett, who had 3 sacks at Carolina on Sept. 12, 2019 followed by 4 sacks vs. the New York Giants on Sept. 22, 2019.
- WR Tyquan Thornton scored on a 19-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022. He is the sixth Patriots wide receiver to score on a touchdown run and first since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018. If Thornton has a rushing touchdown this week he will become the first Patriots wide receiver with two rushing touchdowns in the same season and would join Darryl Stingley as the only other Patriots wide receiver with two rushing touchdowns for his Patriots career.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Jim Cornell.
NATIONAL RADIO: Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Dave McGinnis providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
