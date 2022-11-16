Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets

The Patriots offensive line is having a hard time as of late, both in the running and passing games. The Patriots are in the middle of the pack (17th) with an average of 117.2 yards per game on the ground but that drops to 26th in average yards per carry at just 4.07. Rhamondre Stevenson has done everything he can to produce on the ground, often churning out yards when very little room exists. He picked up the bulk of his 71 yards after contact in the first meeting, including a 35-yard run after getting hit in the backfield. Even with that explosive play the Patriots averaged just 3.7 yards per carry against a tough Jets front that controlled the game. Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins dominated inside and allowed veteran middle linebacker C.J. Moseley to lead the way with 13 tackles. The good news for the Patriots is veteran center David Andrews returned to practice after missing the last two games with a concussion. He should help stabilize the front and allow rookie Cole Strange to regain his level of comfort from earlier in the season. Still, the Jets front is stout and allows just 4.04 yards per carry, which ranks fifth in the league. That group had the edge in the first meeting and nothing has happened in the short time since to suggest a big change is coming – even with Andrews back in the fold.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets

As sporadic as the Patriots running game has been lately, it's been dominant compared to the passing attack. The problems there start in the same spot, however, as the offensive line has struggled to protect Mac Jones without Andrews. Jones was sacked four times by the Colts in Week 9, and the Jets took him down six times a week prior. The pressure led to problems protecting the ball as one hit caused an interception while another led to a strip sack. Another interception was overturned via penalty as well, so the Jets front has the ability to impact the game if New England's offensive line doesn't improve. Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson all got to Jones in the first meeting and prevented the Patriots from establishing any sort of rhythm offensively. Jakobi Meyers and Stevenson combined for 16 of the Patriots 24 completions in the game, and Jones will need contributions from others if he expects to generate more offense this time around. The Jets secondary has performed well all season, led by rookie of the year candidate Sauce Gardner. He joins veteran D.J. Reed and Michael Carter at corner with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner rounding out the group. They allow less than 5.8 yards per pass play, which ranks third in the league. If Jones hopes for improvement, it will have to start out up front.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

New York lost a huge chunk of its offense when rookie running back Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL in a win at Denver a month ago. That left Michael Carter (no relation to the corner) and former Jaguar James Robinson to fill the void. Neither was given the chance to carry the load in the first meeting as they combined for just 12 carries for 43 yards in the game. Expect at least one to have a heavier workload in this one as Robert Saleh likely won't ask Zach Wilson to throw it 40-plus time again. Even if the Jets return to their roots and opt for a more conservative approach, the Patriots should be able to handle it. The run defense has been sound in recent weeks and is performing much better than the numbers suggest. On the season the Patriots rank 22nd in the league, allowing 4.66 yards per carry but much of that damage was done in losses to Baltimore, Green Bay and Chicago. Since then the front is trending upward, led by Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise, who have done a nice job controlling the point of attack and taking away cutting lanes for opposing backs. They will need to continue that strong play in order to prevent the Jets from keeping it out of Wilson's hands.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Wilson basically lost the game for his team in the first meeting with a handful of mind-numbingly bad plays. He tossed three interceptions, two while trying to throw the ball away and hitting Devin McCourty instead, and all but cost his team a chance at victory in the process. But it wasn't all bad for Wilson on Oct. 30. At times he showed why so many scouts were enamored with his obvious physical skills as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first of two to tight end Tyler Conklin was a perfect throw to the outside, just away from the coverage, and gave the Jets a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. But the mistakes piled up and ultimately Wilson failed to deal with the Patriots pressure, led by Matthew Judon, and he too often put the ball in harm's way. Rookie Garrett Wilson was problem throughout, catching six passes for 115 yards while Conklin finished with six for 79 yards and the two scores. Judon took over the game in the second half and made life miserable on the young quarterback, and until Wilson proves he can avoid the kinds of mistakes that have plagued him it's hard to envision a turnover-free game given the Patriots penchant for creating them.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots