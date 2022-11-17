Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

Here's another version of the Patriots replacement pressure where both edge rushers drop off into coverage and Bentley blitzes through the middle. This time, Matthew Judon takes out two receivers in his coverage drop, and Wilson rolls to his right when he feels the pocket collapsing. The next step in the plan was to force Wilson into the sideline, where he had to make a decision before running out of real estate. In this instance, the result of the play is one of Wilson's six throwaways in the game, setting up a third-and-18 from his own end zone.

New England's defense knows the formula to control the game when the Jets have the ball, and it all starts with winning on first and second down to set up their pass rush to wreak havoc.

Patriots Offense vs. Jets Defense

As illustrated by holding the Bills to 17 points and causing four turnover-worthy plays by Josh Allen, the Jets sixth-ranked defense by DVOA is one of the NFL's best units.

The last time these two teams met, the Jets defensive front took over the game against a Patriots offensive line still searching for answers. New England was down starting center David Andrews, causing a domino effect on the interior at left guard, while right tackle Marcus Cannon allowed a game-high eight hurries. The Jets amassed a 38.5% pressure rate on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones without blitzing much (25%), which is a hallmark of head coach Robert Saleh's scheme (lowest blitz rate in the NFL), and were a roughing the passer penalty away from a 17-3 lead going into the half.

New York's game plan held Mac Jones to a season-low 4.7 air yards per pass attempt and only one completion of 20-plus air yards on a corner-stop route from Hunter Henry off play-action. The Pats QB finished the game with just three completions over ten yards, going three-for-six with an interception on passes down the field on a mostly anemic day for the offense.

With Saleh's zone structures designed to take away big passing plays, Jones is far from the only quarterback to struggle to throw down the field on the Jets defense. This season, the Jets are seventh in DVOA on deep passes (over 15 yards) with only a 34.8% opponent completion rate (fifth-best in NFL).

Instead of attacking the strength of the New York defense by throwing downfield, the Patriots ought to take advantage of the numbers they'll have underneath the coverage and in the box. At times, they had successful plays where they did just that against the Jets a few weeks ago.

Although the Pats need a better performance from their O-Line, there was an interesting aspect of the Saleh-Patricia chess match that they could exploit this time. Surprisingly, the Jets, whose base system is the Seattle-3 scheme, were in two-high safeties shells most of the game. Knowing they could stifle New England's running game with their defensive line, the Jets were in quarters coverage on nine coverage snaps, and then rotated their safeties from those two-high shells into their cover-three schemes.