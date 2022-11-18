Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

What kind of difference can DeVante Parker and David Andrews make assuming they both return this weekend? Parker played just one snap vs the Jets last time.

Immense. Andrews helps two positions, his and left guard in terms of communication. Parker can give the Jets Sauce Gardner someone to think about, maybe freeing up others to make plays. You can't have too many good players on the field, right? -FK

Andrews should have a huge impact in the middle of a struggling offensive line. He also should help Cole Strange settle down a bit at guard. I'm not expecting much more than an occasional contribution from Parker, who has just 15 catches all season. -PP

Andrews makes a huge difference against an elite interior defensive line. He seems to keep the train on the tracks from a communication and assignment standpoint, while also holding his own as a top center in the NFL. This is a tough matchup even with Andrews, but I expect things to run smoother. With Parker, he'll allow the Pats to move Tyquan Thornton around the formation and away from press coverage. Without Parker, Thornton was lining up as the X receiver where he'll see a lot of man coverage on the backside. Parker is still their best wideout to play the X and win a one-on-one when the safeties roll towards the passing strength of the formation. I like how the routes distribute themselves more with Parker out there. -EL