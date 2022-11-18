Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

The Pats offense wants to cut down on negative plays after the bye week.

Nov 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones huddles up with the offense.
Photo by Marc Masse
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones huddles up with the offense.

Everyone had a take on the state of the Patriots offense during the bye week.

Is it the coaching and scheme? Receivers? Offensive line? Quarterback? Let's hand out slices of the blame pie! Had enough of that yet? With the Patriots finally returning to the field for a crucial divisional rematch with the Jets at Gillette Stadium, there's a clear message from the players actually participating in Sunday's game.

"That's the biggest thing: cut down on bad football, negative plays," Patriots captain David Andrews said this week. "It's hard to say you want to do something when you're playing behind the sticks, hurting yourself. I've never called a game before, but it's hard to call a game when it's second-and-5, and the next thing you know, it's third-and-12. That's the big thing: We've got to stop hurting ourselves."

The stats behind Andrews's point don't paint a pretty picture of New England's early-down offense. Efficiency on third down and in the red zone are consistently referenced, but keeping the offense on schedule makes it easier to convert in those situations.

Table inside Article
Stat2022 Season (rank)2021 Season (rank)
Early-Down EPA/Play-0.07 (30th)+0.05 (11th)
Early-Down Avg. Yards/Play4.8 (T-28th)5.4 (T-9th)
Avg. Third Down Distance to Sticks7.2 (T-26th)6.4 (5th)
Third Down Conversion Rate39.1 (21st)43.9 (7th)

On first and second down this season, the Patriots are 30th in expected points added and are tied for 28th in yards per play. As a result, the Pats have an average third-down distance of 7.2 yards, tied for the seventh-highest in the NFL. New England has also been called for 17 offensive holding penalties and 12 false starts, ranking in the league's bottom half in both penalties.

Cutting down on pre-snap penalties and holding calls on early-down runs is a must. But the play-calling also needs to improve for the first and second down offense to wake up down the stretch.

Related Links

For example, the Patriots tendency to run the ball on first down out of their two tight-end "nub" formations is leading to very few productive plays. Above, the Colts matched the formation with a single-high safety, and despite being short on numbers, they ran into the loaded box for no gain.

In the past, the Pats have used defenses loading the box with a single-high safety against opponents by throwing out of these formations. Whether it's a called pass play or checking into a pass, that's when New England goes to work on play-action.

Although we've seen glimpses of that play-action success, it hasn't come with second-year quarterback Mac Jones under center. Jones and the pass offense are struggling from under center this season, ranking 33rd out of 39 qualified quarterbacks in passing yards per attempt (5.9). Keeping the offense on schedule could mean returning to their 2021 play-action concepts.

This season, New England is dialing up deeper passing schemes off play-action with Jones taking deeper drops. Rather than pulling the second level towards the line of scrimmage with a run action to hit open receivers behind the linebackers, the Pats are trying to stress single-high coverage vertically to take shots downfield.

With the struggles of the offensive line, receivers who are mostly short and intermediate threats, and a quarterback better suited to get the ball out quickly, changing back to the second-level routes off play-action could jumpstart things offensively.

"I know we wanted to be better at stretching the field vertically. That was a real big thing we talked about because a lot of teams were just stacking the box. As a receiver group, we wanted to be a group that defenses had to respect, so they couldn't just drop a safety down and play man-to-man," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers told Patriots.com. "It's different. It's changed. I'm excited about it."

Quarterback Mac Jones added on Wednesday, "I wouldn't make comparisons [to last year]. Just two different offenses and different coaches, different players."

Along with taking a different approach to things from under center, the Patriots have begun to build a run-pass option package that needs to be expanded upon as we move forward.

In the two games before the bye, New England ran 21 RPOs where they paired inside runs (inside zone) or pin-pull sweeps with outside screens. In their win over the Jets back in Week 8, the Pats ran 14 run-pass options and were successful on a handful in the second half.

Although the RPO screens are a good first step, to truly become a dangerous RPO offense, the Pats need to begin running more downfield routes off those run actions (slants, seams, etc.).

For instance, the Packers set up their game-winning field goal in overtime by running a "bluff" slant to wide receiver Allen Lazard that gained 36 yards. Lazard fakes like he's going to block on a screen but then releases upfield on the slant, and Aaron Rodgers hits him in stride. Having Lazard run a slant off the run action sets up a better opportunity for yards after the catch than a screen, and the Packers generate an explosive play. On seven RPO pass attempts in the two games before the bye, Jones averaged just 1.6 yards per attempt because the play designs aren't hitting further downfield.

The Patriots have potential solutions to get their first and second-down offense rolling, but this offense needs to get ahead of the sticks more often to avoid long-yardage situations. Most offenses struggle when they fall behind the chains, and the Pats are no exception.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

The Patriots and Jets each played one game since their Week 8 tilt.

news

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

New England moved into playoff position thanks to the Chargers loss in San Francisco during the Patriots bye week.

news

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

news

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

The Patriots will now turn their attention to a rematch with the Jets on Sunday.

news

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

The Patriots will do some self-scouting during their bye week.

news

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

12 rookies have contributed for the Patriots through the first nine games as a youth movement picks up steam in New England.

news

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots' first half of the 2022 season and look forward to what lies ahead in the final eight games.

news

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

The Patriots got in a final pre-bye-week practice session before getting a long weekend off to rest up and reset for the final season push.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

Patriots fans are wondering how to get their team on track during the bye and what lies ahead in the team's final eight games.

news

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

With the bye week upon us, it's time to take a look at some midseason award winners around the league.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/17: Jets Preview, Post-Bye Schedule, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots regrouping after the bye week and preview the multiple upcoming games for the Patriots. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux

Matthew Judon 11/17: "It's going to be a hard fought game"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Hunter Henry 11/17: "These are huge games"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/17: "I think we all know what our weaknesses are"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing Jets Playmakers' Jordan Whitehead, Michael Carter & James Robinson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Jordan Whithead, Michael Carter, and James Robinson on this episode of the Belestrator.

One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux speaks with Tamara Brown about his time spent during the bye week, and how he celebrated a very special day. Davon also talks about the Patriots defense and their goals facing the New York Jets at home on Sunday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising