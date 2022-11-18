Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

This season, New England is dialing up deeper passing schemes off play-action with Jones taking deeper drops. Rather than pulling the second level towards the line of scrimmage with a run action to hit open receivers behind the linebackers, the Pats are trying to stress single-high coverage vertically to take shots downfield.

With the struggles of the offensive line, receivers who are mostly short and intermediate threats, and a quarterback better suited to get the ball out quickly, changing back to the second-level routes off play-action could jumpstart things offensively.

"I know we wanted to be better at stretching the field vertically. That was a real big thing we talked about because a lot of teams were just stacking the box. As a receiver group, we wanted to be a group that defenses had to respect, so they couldn't just drop a safety down and play man-to-man," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers told Patriots.com. "It's different. It's changed. I'm excited about it."

Quarterback Mac Jones added on Wednesday, "I wouldn't make comparisons [to last year]. Just two different offenses and different coaches, different players."

Along with taking a different approach to things from under center, the Patriots have begun to build a run-pass option package that needs to be expanded upon as we move forward.

In the two games before the bye, New England ran 21 RPOs where they paired inside runs (inside zone) or pin-pull sweeps with outside screens. In their win over the Jets back in Week 8, the Pats ran 14 run-pass options and were successful on a handful in the second half.