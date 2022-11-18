Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets 

This is the biggest Patriots-Jets game at Gillette since the Jets upset New England in the 2010 Divisional Round. Both teams are coming off the bye and now what is at stake despite there still being seven games to go after this one. Expecting a low-scoring back-and-forth war, with one or two critical mistakes making the difference. The Patriots defense comes through in the clutch and Nick Folk's leg provides the majority of the Pats points once again. Patriots