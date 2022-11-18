Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets 

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 13
In a defensive struggle, kicker Nick Folk is the difference in the end.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Jets
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth: ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Jets 19, Patriots 16
A Patriots sweep of the Jets in this season, of all seasons, feels too cruel for even Bill Belichick to accomplish. The point spread in this game is surprising because the Jets' defense is so clearly the best unit in this game. The difference between Mac Jones and Zach Wilson is either insignificant or non-existent, unless the bye week somehow solved Jones' deep slump. Until I see that, it's hard to trust this Patriots team, even in a matchup that has heavily favored Belichick in the past.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 16
This is a big game in terms of the playoff possibilities. The Patriots beat the Jets three weeks ago at their place in a game dominated by the defenses. This should be another game dominated by the defenses, and at home I will take the Patriots defense.
Jason La Canfora CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Jets
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Jets
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 17
The Pats keep getting better and better.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 14
All four AFC East teams are in playoff contention, which makes this a big game. Look for the Patriots' defense to play well against Zach Wilson as New England wins.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 19, Jets 13
Defense continues to carry the load and forces a few more Zach Wilson mistakes.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 19, Jets 17
This is the biggest Patriots-Jets game at Gillette since the Jets upset New England in the 2010 Divisional Round. Both teams are coming off the bye and now what is at stake despite there still being seven games to go after this one. Expecting a low-scoring back-and-forth war, with one or two critical mistakes making the difference. The Patriots defense comes through in the clutch and Nick Folk's leg provides the majority of the Pats points once again. Patriots
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Pats 23, Jets 20
Until the Jets beat the Patriots, I'm taking Belichick against Zach Wilson. This game comes down to which quarterback can manage the game the best, and my money is on Mac Jones avoiding the catastrophic turnovers. It'll be close. But the Pats defense does enough to get the job done.