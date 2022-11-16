10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Zach Wilson

Wilson's stat line from three matchups against the Patriots has been a nightmare with two touchdowns to seven interceptions and a 50.5 QB rating while going 0-3. He's also taken seven sacks in those contests. Could the Jets' key simply be their quarterback avoiding the game-changing mistakes that he's had in droves against New England? Certainly, the Patriots' run-stopping ability that can put the Jets in third and long is a major factor in forcing Wilson into unfavorable situations. The second-year quarterback will play like he has something to prove in what might be the biggest game yet in his young career as he looks to do something with the Jets that hasn't been done in over a decade.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson went for six catches and 115 yards against the Patriots in Week 8, the highest output of his young career. Now, in the rematch, New England must look to contain the 10th overall pick from this year's draft, especially preventing the kind of big play scores that Wilson is more than capable of. He easily led the Jets with eight catches for 92 yards in their impressive upset of the Bills just prior to the bye week. No other Jets receiver had more than three catches in the game. Stopping New York's passing offense starts with containing the rookie receiver.

Quinnen Williams

Williams now has seven sacks on the season, tying his career high with eight games still left to go. He's been a disruptive force all season long for the Jets and should be a key part of the Patriots offensive gameplan. But as an interior defensive lineman it's harder to account for Williams and the Jets would be wise to test the left guard spot, with the assumption that Cole Strange will be back as the starter. Finding a way to move Williams in the running game is another tough task, as the former third-overall pick is living up to expectations in his fifth season, on pace to set career highs across the board.

C.J. Mosely

Just a couple weeks after Bill Belichick admitted Mosely had a good bead on the Patriots offense, they'll get another chance to deceive the talented second-level playmaker who has speed and a knack for getting to the ball. Perhaps the toughest assignment will be in the run game, where the Patriots offensive linemen will look to get to the second level and cut off Mosely to spring some big gains for their running backs. For an offensive line that has struggled to consistent open holes of late, Mosely could be a major thorn in the side of New England's gameplan. Especially if he's calling out plays before they happen again.

Sauce Gardner