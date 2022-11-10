Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

What remaining game intrigues you the most?

Before Josh Allen's injury I would have said Buffalo but I'll go with Week 16 against Cincinnati. Eager to see the Patriots defense match up with the Bengals weapons. -PP

Until we see this defense against Buffalo, it's impossible to say how much progress they've truly made. The two games against the Bills will tell us how far off they are on both sides of the ball. -EL

The second game versus the Jets is the most intriguing because they were able to string together a game plan to beat the Buffalo Bills and force Josh Allen to throw two interceptions; while Zach Wilson had a mistake-free game. I am interested to see if the Patriots defense and special teams can do enough to beat the Jets again especially considering Mac Jones had a tough time playing against the Jets stout defense and Cole Strange had his hands full with Quinnen Williams. They were able to escape the Meadowlands with a victory thanks to the Patriots defense making Zach Wilson squirm but I would expect Zach Wilson to come out and improve a lot of those mistakes he made in the first game. -TB

Generally it's the four AFC East games, and while the first Jets game is pretty much a must-win, I think the Miami game is one that interests me the most. Can the Patriots get over the hump against Tua finally? Can they show they're better than a third-place team in the division. I expect them to beat the Jets but I don't have high expectations against Buffalo. Miami is the in-the-middle game that I think will reveal the most of the 2022 Pats and where they're headed, whether they make the playoffs or not. -MD