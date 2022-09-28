Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee
T Caleb Jones - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jaire Alexander - Groin
T David Bakhtiari - Knee
RB AJ Dillon - Knee
LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip
WR Allen Lazard - Ankle
TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin
WR Christian Watson - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

