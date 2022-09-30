Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 30, 2022
New England Patriots

Staff

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Packers 27, Patriots 16

By taking care of the football better, the Patriots will five themselves a better chance to win (their 8 giveaways are the second highest total in the NFL), but there's a reason the Packers have the longest active home winning streak in the regular season (14). Aaron Rodgers and Co. are tough to beat anywhere, but especially at Lambeau Field.

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Packers

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Packers

Mike Clay, ESPN: Packers

Jeremy Fowler: Packers

Dominique Foxworth: Packers

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Packers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Packers

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Packers

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Packers 21, Patriots 15

Mac Jones' injury is a shame because the Patriots' offense was showing signs of life. They are first in rushing DVOA and were throwing the ball downfield better than in Jones' rookie year. It's hard to imagine Brian Hoyer doing that, especially in this matchup. It's also hard to give the Packers nearly 10 points when they are averaging 16 per game.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Packers 27, Patriots 14

The Patriots will be without Mac Jones in this one, which means it's Brian Hoyer at quarterback. That's not a good thing against the Green Bay defense. The Packers are also back heathy on the offensive line, which will help get the passing game get going. I think that happens here. Packers big.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Packers

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Packers

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Packers

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Packers

John Breech, CBS Sports: Packers

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Packers

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Packers

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Packers 28, Patriots 20

A Super Bowl matchup that never happened will be anything but super for the team that has won six of them.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Packers 28, Patriots 13

With Mac Jones injured, the Patriots' stagnant offense will look even worse. The Packers should cruise.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Packers 26, Patriots 16

Aaron Jones carries the Packers struggling offense to victory at Lambeau Field.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Packers 21, Patriots 13

Tough spot for the Patriots here with Mac Jones unlikely to play. The Packers offense isn't what it used to be, at least not yet, and that should leave the door open for the Patriots if they can stop the run and avoid turnovers on offense. Aaron Rodgers and Lambeau Field prove to be just a little too much.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Packers 24, Patriots 10

Going with the same score as the last time backup Brian Hoyer started a game for the Patriots, this Packers offense doesn't scare me to the point where you believe that Green Bay will run away with this thing. With that said, it's hard to envision the Pats offense putting up many points with a limited situation at quarterback. I think the game will be more competitive than some may predict, but, ultimately, the discrepancy at quarterback gives too big of an edge to Green Bay.

