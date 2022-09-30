Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Going with the same score as the last time backup Brian Hoyer started a game for the Patriots, this Packers offense doesn't scare me to the point where you believe that Green Bay will run away with this thing. With that said, it's hard to envision the Pats offense putting up many points with a limited situation at quarterback. I think the game will be more competitive than some may predict, but, ultimately, the discrepancy at quarterback gives too big of an edge to Green Bay.