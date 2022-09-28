10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Aaron Rodgers and developing passing attack

Rodgers is adjusting to life without Davante Adams, throwing just four touchdowns to two interceptions entering the game. Still, Rodgers is completing 72.3% of his passes and has some budding young stars in rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, while keeping veteran Randall Cobb as a trusted outlet. The Patriots secondary will be put to the test by Rodgers just like their front seven was put to the test against Lamar Jackson. With Jalen Mills battling a hamstring issue, it could thrust some of the Patriots young corners like Jack and Marcus Jone into more sizable roles as they look to match the passing threats that the Packers now have. If the Pats can figure out a way to confound Rodgers, or at least hold him under 20 points for the third time in four games, they should have a chance to win.

Aaron Jones and a potent ground game

The best player on the Packers offense through three games has been running back Aaron Jones, who is averaging 6.8 yards-per-carry despite seeing fewer touches than AJ Dillon, who has been held to 3.5 yards-per-carry. The duo provides a nice complementary balance in the Packers backfield, with Jones providing the explosiveness and Dillon providing the size and strength. Together, they'll test a Patriots run defense that had a lot of problems with the Ravens' unique ground attack. Can they bounce back against a more conventional, yet still problematic, attack like the Packers? Lawrence Guy's health bears monitoring, he's been outstanding up front this season and he, Davon Godchaux and Carl Davis are likely to play significant roles.

Romeo Doubs and the new-look receiver group

The rookie receiver out of Nevada is already leading the team in receptions with 14 on 16 targets for 137 yards. They're not overwhelming numbers but things should continue to trend upwards as he gets more familiar playing with an all-time great quarterback. Part of the Patriots problem is that the Packers don't have a true number one receiver to key on, with vets like Cobb and Allen Lazard chipping in. The running backs have 17 catches between them as well, as everyone is a threat when Rodgers drops back to pass. Watson, who missed last week with injury, and Doubs have bright futures and can't be allowed any breakout games.

Kenny Clark and the disruptive Packers D-line

Clark has been a major problem for opposing blockers this season, as the 2016 first-rounder has posted five QB hits and two sacks through three games. Clark is PFF's top-rated defender with a stellar 85.6 defensive grade with a 91.0 pass rush grade. Patriots rookie guard Cole Strange should see plenty of Clark inside. But Clark is far from the only threat along the defensive line, with rookie first-rounder Devonte Wyatt seeing limited snaps but still delivering production, while Jarran Ree and Dean Lowery have also been disruptive. The Patriots offensive line will have their work cut out for them as they try to protect Hoyer and open up running lanes.

Rashaan Gary and a talented LB group

Another of six defensive starters that were selected in the first round, Gary is a stout edge player who looks like he'd also be a good fit in the Patriots defensive system. He's recorded a sack in each of the first three games, to go with six hurries, while also chipping in eight total stops. Gary combines with Preston Smith on the edges while De'Vondre Campbell and another rookie first-rounder Quay Walker handle the inside, as Green Bay plays plenty of a base 3-4 defense that the Patriots should expect to see a lot of. Gary can't be allowed to blow up too many plays, he's a force.

Brian Hoyer steps in

The Patriots are expected to start a back-up quarterback for the first time since Hoyer's last start in 2020 when he was thrust into service in replacement of Cam Newton. Hoyer has been in the league since 2009 and played in multiple offenses, and he looked solid in limited reps this summer in the Patriots' rejiggered offense. The 2020 game was a unique case with little time for preparation but this week Hoyer should get a full share of starters reps along with a gameplan being put into place specifically for him. Can the vet get a much-needed win in one of the toughest environments in football?

Rhamondre Stevenson building momentum