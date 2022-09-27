Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Do you think there should be fan representation in some of the decision-making processes in the NFL? There is the owners, and the player association, but no fan representation. I feel like the owners have takin the league to a place where the common man is being priced out of live game viewing or being priced out of being able to watch a lot of games on television. -Davidrocco Mittica

Yes, I'm worried about this as well. It's one thing when attending a home game for a family of four is going to run north of $1000 when it's all said and done, but it's another when fans without access to cable or streaming services can no longer even watch the games on TV. Add in how hard it is to even get face value tickets because the ticket brokers now swoop in to get their cut as well and it just seems harder and harder for families to experience a live game and I think that's a really bad thing when it comes to building the next generation of passionate fans. Unfortunately the only way fans are going to be represented in this situation is with how they spend their money, but I wish there was a way for the NFL take this more into account. The game is now growing well into Europe yet the gauntlet to support your team continues to get more difficult unless you're ready to open up your wallet. One idea I've had is to hold a good old fashioned ticket release party where fans can wait in person to get tickets as they were meant to be purchased for what they're supposed to cost. Make it a party and a way for the most dedicated fans to circumvent the broken ticket system. ­-Mike Dussault

If people called you D-Train would you respond? Will you ever go to practice again? Has anyone heard from Erik since he left? Can Patriots Unfiltered producer Matt Morel get a pay rise need him locked up in the roster? -@Jasonmroll14