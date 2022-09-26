Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

"We provide custom solutions at Mobility Recyclers, so you have to kind of sit down with the patient and measure them and get all their right sizing and stuff," Andrew Celani, general manager of Mobility Equipment Recyclers, said. "We didn't have much to go by just looking at the news story, we could tell he was a bigger guy who is right-handed, and that's about it."

Celani's team got the job done, though. Jamarc finished the tour of the Hall in his new wheelchair, and now, he even has a special cupholder for his coffee.

"I'm so happy he has something that not only did he need, but he's got the Cadillac now!" joked Megan. "He's going to be riding in style now."

The day was a memorable experience for all parties. Two good Samaritans were recognized, a die-hard Patriots fan got to meet his favorite player, and the root cause of Jamarc's near-death experience was fixed.