After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Here, Jones tries to take an early-down shot off play-action. With Marcus Williams playing centerfield and the rest of the defense in man coverage, Parker runs a "dolphin" route that resembles a post-corner. Parker has a step on his man, but Williams makes a good read to break up the pass at the catch point. Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne is open on an intermediate crosser at the sticks for an easy catch-and-run. Two plays later, the Pats would turn the ball over on downs.

Ultimately, the style of play that led to a 10-7 record in Jones's rookie season has a ceiling. And we saw that ceiling down the stretch a year ago, culminating in a blowout loss to the Bills on Wild Card weekend.

Along with Jones making more aggressive decisions, head coach Bill Belichick is taking a less conservative approach in certain situations. On Sunday, Belichick opened up the passing game before the half, and Jones led the offense into field goal range. The Pats are also going for it on fourth down at a higher rate this season.

But New England is currently 29th in turnover differential (-4) with eight giveaways after three weeks. Obviously, not all of those are on the QB. Still, that's not a winning formula.

When Jones returns from injury, the Patriots cannot afford to put the training wheels back on him. Instead, they must ride out the growing pains as Mac finds his limits as a more attack-minded passer. With that said, there needs to be a middle ground because turning the ball over at a high rate will get you beat in this league every week.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hitters from the Patriots loss to the Ravens after further review:

1. How Did the Ravens and Lamar Jackson Expose the Patriots Run Defense?