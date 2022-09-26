Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 26 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Jones is averaging 10.4 air yards per pass attempt through three games this season.

Sep 26, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

AfterFurtherReview-week3

The Patriots are reportedly heading towards a life without starting quarterback Mac Jones following a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain on his final pass attempt of the game. The sprain was described by NFL Network as "pretty severe" and could cause Jones to miss multiple weeks.

At some point, we'll discuss how New England survives without QB1 over the coming weeks. But, first, let's take a look back to assess the first three games of Jones's second season.

Most of the narratives coming out of this first month of the season are that Jones is regressing. Has he hit a sophomore slump? Is the Pats new offensive coaching staff led by Matt Patricia to blame? Has Bill Belichick done enough to surround Mac with a good supporting cast? You get the idea.

Statistically, it's hard to argue that Jones is on an upward trajectory. However, an interesting trend is forming in the first three games of 2022.

After being a risk-averse passer as a rookie, Jones is no longer playing the role of passenger. In his first season, the Pats quarterback averaged 8.3 air yards per pass attempt, and 11.1 percent of his throws traveled more than 20 yards in the air (22nd out of 35 QBs).

MAC JONES

LAST TWO SEASONS, VIA PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Table inside Article
Stat2022 Season2021 Season
Air Yards/Attempt10.48.3
20-Plus Yard Rate20.611.1
TO Worthy Play Rate5.12.5

Related Links

This season, albeit in a smaller sample size, Mac's average target depth is 10.4 yards (tied for third-highest in the NFL), and 20.6 percent of his throws had an air distance of at least 20 yards (second). More chance-taking down the field has produced more explosive plays, including eight chunk gains in Sunday's loss, and Jones is producing the 11th-best expected points added per play, excluding turnovers (+0.23).

But the flip side is that the Patriots version of "no risk it, no biscuit" leads to more turnovers. Jones has five interceptions through three games, with pressure and deeper targets serving as a common thread. Four of his six turnover-worthy plays have come while Mac is under pressure, and five are on throws over ten yards in the air.

Furthermore, Jones's turnover-worthy play rate is up to 5.1 percent on his 111 drop-backs which is over double the rate of putting the ball in harm's way compared to his rookie season (2.5%). When you factor in turnovers, Jones's EPA per play falls from 11th to 20th (+0.02).

As we saw against the Ravens, the positive spin is that Jones is finding success by attacking downfield and between the numbers with a more aggressive mindset.

For example, Jones opened the second half with a 40-yard dime to DeVante Parker. The Ravens appear to be in a match-zone where the outside corners are covering vertical routes like it's man-to-man, which leaves Parker singled up on #21 Brandon Stevens. With Parker running a stutter-and-go, the Pats receiver stacks Stevens while drawing a hold. The perfectly placed pass has enough velocity to beat safety Marcus Williams from centerfield for a big play.

Later on in the drive, Mac connects with Parker again for his second big-time throw of the possession. This time, Baltimore is in quarters coverage, where the backside corner is locked in man coverage with inside leverage. Seeing the corner taking away the inside, Jones pulls the string on a back-shoulder throw along the sideline.

Jones also completed both of his attempts to the deep middle area of the field. Accessing deeper throws between the numbers allows the Patriots offense to generate explosive plays without throwing low-percentage fade routes outside the numbers.

Although the play ended in a fumble, Jones's completion through traffic to an in-stride Nelson Agholor was a dart. Agholor runs through the defender in man coverage on a crosser. Mac fires the ball over safety Chuck Clark (#36) as he falls off Hunter Henry and beats a diving Damarion Williams at the catch point for a play that should've seized back momentum.

But, again, the downside is with more deep targets comes an uptick in plays where defenders have a chance at intercepting the pass, and Mac is locking onto these downfield shots at times rather than taking easier completions.

Here, Jones tries to take an early-down shot off play-action. With Marcus Williams playing centerfield and the rest of the defense in man coverage, Parker runs a "dolphin" route that resembles a post-corner. Parker has a step on his man, but Williams makes a good read to break up the pass at the catch point. Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne is open on an intermediate crosser at the sticks for an easy catch-and-run. Two plays later, the Pats would turn the ball over on downs.

Ultimately, the style of play that led to a 10-7 record in Jones's rookie season has a ceiling. And we saw that ceiling down the stretch a year ago, culminating in a blowout loss to the Bills on Wild Card weekend.

Along with Jones making more aggressive decisions, head coach Bill Belichick is taking a less conservative approach in certain situations. On Sunday, Belichick opened up the passing game before the half, and Jones led the offense into field goal range. The Pats are also going for it on fourth down at a higher rate this season.

But New England is currently 29th in turnover differential (-4) with eight giveaways after three weeks. Obviously, not all of those are on the QB. Still, that's not a winning formula.

When Jones returns from injury, the Patriots cannot afford to put the training wheels back on him. Instead, they must ride out the growing pains as Mac finds his limits as a more attack-minded passer. With that said, there needs to be a middle ground because turning the ball over at a high rate will get you beat in this league every week.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hitters from the Patriots loss to the Ravens after further review:

1. How Did the Ravens and Lamar Jackson Expose the Patriots Run Defense?

As Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said following the loss, the Ravens got their gap-read running game going by attacking the open C-Gaps in their defensive front. Another commonality was that Baltimore went after the Pats safeties in the box and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Here, the Ravens are blocking power-read, and there isn't a defender on the line of scrimmage between the left tackle and fullback Patrick Ricard (playing in-line). The Ravens first fold over the Pats defense (made easier by their alignment) and pull the backside guard up to safety Jabrill Peppers. Coupled with the running back drawing out the edge contain (Wise and Peppers step outside), Peppers on a pulling guard is a mismatch. From there, Ricard makes an excellent combination block to come off the double-team, washing Wilson out of the play, and Lamar is into the secondary.

The Pats eventually adjusted by putting Davon Godchaux in the C-Gap at the point of attack, but the damage was done. In a copycat league, the question is can other teams replicate the schemes? The good news is, there's only one Lamar Jackson, but New England's two-gapping system needs to find better ways to defend downhill gap schemes that attack off-tackle.

Although we don't want to make excuses, the Patriots missed Kyle Dugger and Raekwon McMillan as more sturdy run defenders in the box compared to Peppers and Wilson.

2. Two-Play Sequence Shows Value of Motion, Under Center Play-Action

For those who tune in regularly, first of all, thank you. Second, here comes a broken record. The Patriots offense was incredibly stagnant in the first two weeks, lacking play-action and motion. We aren't all the way there yet, but a two-play sequence on Sunday showed its value.

New England started a first-quarter drive by improving its offensive line's blocking angles in one-back power from under center with a jet motion by Nelson Agholor. Agholor's motion causes the linebackers at the second level to bump over a gap. Malik Harrison (#40) widens out of the gap they're trying to run through, and Josh Bynes (#56) bumps over enough to make it easier for right tackle Isaiah Wynn to come off the double-team and get a piece of Bynes. Rhamondre Stevenson runs untouched for a ten-yard gain.

On the next play, the Patriots go back under center and run play-action with a similar "fold" of the defense to simulate a run. The Pats run a post-crosser combination downfield, and when Agholor runs the deep safety off Parker's route, Mac hits the crosser for a 40-yard completion.

New England didn't dial up much motion at the snap and only called five play-action passes, but hopefully, seeing its success on tape will lead to more of this kind of sequencing in the future.

The offensive line has found its groove blocking gap schemes and inside zone runs. There are also fewer mental errors in pass protection besides one stunt-blitz that didn't get picked up (miscommunication between Damien Harris and Cole Strange).

3. Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is Balling Out at Outside Corner

Lastly, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has made the transition to a full-time role at outside cornerback look easy. After playing primarily in the slot throughout his career, Jones has been at boundary corner on 84 percent of his snaps and has only allowed seven catches for 64 yards with an interception through three games.

On his interception against the Ravens, Jones makes a savvy play you would expect from a corner with a lot more experience playing on the outside. The Pats are in a cover-one robber scheme with Jones in off-man at the bottom of the screen. Since he's off the line of scrimmage, Jones can stay over the top of his man and peek into the backfield at the quarterback. When he sees Lamar lock onto Rashod Bateman's crossing route, Jones falls off Devin Duvernay's route and steps in front of Batemen to pick off the pass.

With the departures from the cornerback room over the last year or so, Jones holding up as a full-time outside cornerback has been a massive development for the Patriots defense.

4. Quick-Hitters After Reviewing the Coaches Film of Pats-Ravens

  • After allowing four QB pressures last week, a better overall effort from Isaiah Wynn, who only allowed two hurries, and both penalties were borderline, especially the hold. You don't usually see the illegal formation called.
  • Rookie left guard Cole Strange allowed a team-high four QB pressures. He has some impressive run blocks working combinations with Trent Brown. The mental errors in pass protection are not surprising for a rookie in his third career game.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson's ability to bounce runs and hit cutback lanes outside the tackles adds another dimension. Although it didn't hit, the Pats tried to target Stevenson on a vertical out of the backfield. It would be worth coming back to that one again.
  • The Pats might need to find a different approach in the running game at tight end. Asking Jonnu Smith to block Calais Campbell one-on-one as an in-line TE, even on a kick-out block, isn't working. Neither is having Hunter Henry "wham" Michael Pierce.
  • Speaking of Henry, the team needs to find ways to target him more in the red zone. They're seeing a lot of bracket coverage inside the ten. But those trust throws to a spot where Henry boxes out the defender should return when Jones comes back.
  • Deatrich Wise dominated backup left tackle Daniel Faalele in the first half. Wise sometimes struggled in the second half on the edge against the gap runs. But the arrow is still pointing upward.
  • Christian Barmore logged two hurries but has had two quieter performances in three games. All the two-gapping and rush-lane integrity against mobile QBs is a factor.
  • Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe did his part against Mark Andrews to free up Adrian Phillips to play robber on third downs.
  • Myles Bryant's versatility allows him to wear many hats in the Pats zone structures. But, at some point, they might need to see what they have in the rookie Jones's in man.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

The Patriots offense made the Steelers pay for playing man coverage on Sunday.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

The Patriots offense struggled against the Dolphins, but what are some things they build off of moving forward?

news

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

The Patriots have two weeks to fix what ails them on offense.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

The Patriots defense looks faster at the second level this season.

news

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Wrapping up the Patriots' 2020 season through the lens of the five moments that defined it.

news

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Breaking down the key five moments that defined the Patriots final victory of the 2020 season.

news

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Four areas where the Patriots fell short against the Bills in a 38-9 drubbing.

news

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Here are the five situations that defined the Patriots loss to the Dolphins.

news

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

The five plays and situations that defined the Patriots' lackluster loss to the Rams.

news

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

The Patriots continue to get increasing contributions from their younger players, as things really came together against the Chargers.

news

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Six plays that defined a script-flipping performance by the Patriots defense and special teams against the Cardinals.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/26: "We have to do a better job taking care of the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Vince Wilfork honored during Patriots halftime ceremony

At halftime, the Patriots honored Vince Wilfork as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising