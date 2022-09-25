Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

On initial viewing, the Patriots were in man coverage on 18 of Lamar Jackson's 29 drop-backs, a much higher clip than in the first two weeks. One of those man coverage reps was on Jonathan Jones's first-half interception, where Jones was initially in coverage at the bottom of the screen. By playing an off-man technique, the Pats corner can cover his receiver and keep his eyes in the backfield. When Jackson locks on to Rashod Bateman's crossing pattern, Jones falls off his man to jump the route and intercept the pass.

With safety Kyle Dugger inactive due to a knee injury, the problem the Pats ran into was covering Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. New England primarily used safety Adrian Phillips on Andrews, with Devin McCourty and second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe sprinkling in. Still, the Ravens tight end ultimately got the better of the Pats defense with a team-high 89 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns.

Dugger's absence proved to loom large with the Patriots defense missing his man coverage skills and physicality in the box against the run.

6. Thoughts on Matt Patricia's Play-Calling Efforts vs. Ravens

Unofficial offensive play-caller Matt Patricia had a few situational play-calls he'd probably want back. It started with a four-down territory sequence where the Pats ran the ball on third-and-9 from the Baltimore 33-yard line knowing they'd go for it on fourth down. Fine. But Patricia dialed up a rub concept into the flat for Kendrick Bourne that didn't stand a chance and then went back to a similar play on the goal line that was nearly intercepted by Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (flat route by Damien Harris). Lastly, New England's two-point play in the fourth quarter was a head-scratcher. The Pats tried to motion running back Rhamondre Stevenson into a shield screen, it appeared, and Stevenson was met immediately by multiple Ravens. As always, better execution makes everything look better. But the play calls didn't set the Patriots up for much success in those situations.

7. Patriots Offense Benefits from Dialing Up More Motion and Play-Action