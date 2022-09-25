6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Big play Parker

DeVante Parker was one of the Patriots biggest threats in practice this summer, as he put on an early clinic with his contested catch ability. Many were wondering where Parker was through two games after being involved in two turnover plays, but the former first-rounder made his presence felt out of the gate like it was an early OTA practice, hauling in catches of 31 and 40 yards on the Patriots first two offensive possessions.

Those kinds of big plays were just what the Patriots needed to get going, however, both drives were short-circuited by two penalties by Isaiah Wynn, an illegal formation call and then a holding call. The offense could not overcome the loss of yardage, as they were forced to punt on the opening drive and then had to settle for a field goal on the second, despite making it down to Baltimore's 16-yard-line.

Parker would add a 36-yard reception on New England's opening drive of the third quarter to get the offense into Ravens territory, while the catch put him over 100 yards for the game. Three plays later he'd tack on another toe-tapping 25-yarder that put the offense at the two-yard line before Damien Harris took it in for a touchdown.