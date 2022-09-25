Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 25 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 26 - 08:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 25, 2022 at 05:48 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20220925_PDC_Parker_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Nick Folk sets NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards.
  • Mac Jones moves into 7th place on Patriots all-time passing list.
  • Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to record a sack in first three games of the season.
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. has career-high 3 sack performance.
  • Matthew Slater moves into second for most games as a Patriot at Gillette Stadium

Related Links

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

FOLK SETS NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS MADE UNDER 50 YARDS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 57 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to set the NFL record. He had been tied with Ryan Succop (2014-17 with Tennessee) with 56 straight field goals under 50 yards made. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

FOLK ADDS A 50-YARD FIELD GOAL

Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half. It was his 9th 50-yard field goal as a member of the Patriots to move out of a tie with Adam Vinatieri for sole possession of second place on the Patriots all-time list, behind the 25 by Stephen Gostkowski.

MAC JONES MOVES INTO 7TH PLACE ON TEAM'S ALL-TIME PASSING LIST

QB Mac Jones entered the game needing 11 passing yards to move past Hugh Millen (4,276) into 7th place on the Patriots all-time passing list and reached the milestone on a 31-yard pass to WR DeVante Parker on the Patriots first offensive play of the game. He passed for 321 yards and now has 4,587 career passing yards. Jim Plunkett is in 6th place on the list with 9,932 passing yards.

JONES HAS THE HIGHEST COMLETION PERCENTAGE BY ANY QB IN FIRST 20 CAREER STARTS

As a rookie, Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage and tied an NFL rookie for most games with a completion percentage of 70 or higher. Jones now has a completion percentage of 67.3, tied with Chad Pennington for the highest completion percentage by a quarterback in his first 20 career starts.

HIGHEST COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST 20 STARTS IN NFL HISTORY (minimum 200 attempts)

Player Teams Completion Percentage

Mac Jones New England 67.3

Chad Pennington N.Y. Jets 67.3

Jimmy Garoppolo NE/SF 67.2

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 66.8

JONES HAS THIRD 40-YARD COMPLETION OF THE 2022 SEASON

Jones connected with WR DeVante Parker on a 40-yard reception in the first quarter. It is Jones' third 40-yard completion of the 2022 season. He had a 44-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor at Pittsburgh (9/18) and a 41-yard pass to WR Kendrick Bourne at Miami (9/11). Jones had four 40-yard pass completions as a rookie in 2021.

JONES HAS FIRST NFL RUSHING TOUCHDOWN

Jones culminated a 6-play, 32-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for his first NFL rushing touchdown.

JONES PASSES FOR OVER 300 YARDS

Jones finished 22-of-32 for a career-high 321 yards for his third career 300-yard game and first of the 2022 season.

JUDON BECOMES SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST THREE GAMES

LB Matthew Judon has registered a sack in each of the first three games after sacking Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson on the first offensive play of the game. He is just the second New England player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the first three games to start a season. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games.

JUDON BECOMES 9TH ACTIVE LINEBACKER WITH 50 CAREER SACKS

Judon's sack of Jackson was his 50th career sack. He is the 9th active linebacker with 50 career sacks.

Most Sacks Among Active Linebackers

Player Sacks

Von Miller 117.5

Justin Houston 104.0

Khalil Mack 80.0

T.J. Watt 73.0

Danielle Hunter 61.5

Shaquil Barrett 53.5

Preston Smith 51.5

Melvin Ingram III 51.0

Matthew Judon 50.0

DEATRICH WISE JR. RECORDS THREE SACKS IN THE FIRST HALF

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. had his first career three-sack game after a 3-yard sack in the first quarter and an 8-yard sack and a 1-yard sack in the second quarter. His previous best was 1½ sacks, which he accomplished three times – vs. Buffalo (12/24/17), vs. Houston (9/9/18) and vs. Cleveland (11/14/21). Wise is the first Patriots player to record three sacks in game since DE Chandler Jones had three sacks at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015.

WISE IS THE FOURTH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO RECORD THREE SACKS IN A HALF

Wise is the fourth Patriots player to register three sacks in a half. DL Henry Thomas had three sacks in the first half at St. Louis on Dec. 13, 1998. LB Tully Banta-Cain had three sacks in the second half at Buffalo on Dec. 20, 2009 and DL Jarvis Green had three sacks in the second half at Cincinnati on Oct. 1, 2006

PARKER HAS FIRST 100-YARD GAME AS A PATRIOT

WR DeVante Parker finished with 5 receptions for 156 yards for his first 100-yard game as a member of the Patriots. It is his 12th career 100-yard game. The 156 yards are the second-highest total of his career. He had 159 receiving yards vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 1, 2019 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

JONATHAN JONES HAD AN INTERCEPTION AND A FORCED FUMBLE

DB Jonathan Jones picked off QB Lamar Jackson in the second quarter at the Baltimore 47 yards line and his 15-yard return to the Baltimore 32-yard line helped set up a Patriots touchdown. In the fourth quarter he forced a fumble after a 24-yard completion by Jackson to WR Rashod Bateman that was recovered by DB Jabrill Peppers and returned 12 yards to the Baltimore 29-yard line.

SLATER PLAYS IN 103RD GAME AS A PATRIOT AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Matthew Slater played in his 103rd game at Gillette Stadium and moved out of a tie with Stephen Gostkowski (102) for the second-most games played at Gillette as a member of the Patriots, behind Tom Brady (134).

MOST REGULAR SEASON GILLETTE STADIUM GAMES PLAYED FOR THE PATRIOTS

134 Tom Brady

103 Matthew Slater

102 Stephen Gostkowski

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS SECOND CAREER GAME WITH A 6.0-YARD PER RUSH AVERAGE

RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished the game with 12 carries for 73 yards for a 6.1-yard average. It is his second career game with a 6.0-yard average. As a rookie in 2021, he had 10 carries for 62 yards for 6.2-yard average at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021. It is the second time in 2022 that he has averaged at least 5 yards per carry. He had 9 rushing attempts for 47 yards for a 5.2-yard average at Pittsburgh (9/18).

LINEUP NOTES

  • DL Daniel Ekuale played in his first game of the 2022 season.
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe saw action in his first NFL game on defense and on special teams. He missed his entire rookie season in 2021 and was inactive for the first two games of the 2022 season.
  • WR Kendrick Bourne made his first stat of the 2022 season.
  • DB Jabrill Peppers made his first start as a member of the Patriots.
  • 2022 third-round pick DB Marcus Jones lined up to return kicks for the first time in 2022. Jones was the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player.
  • 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines was active for the first time in 2022, but did not play.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Nelson Agholor has first 100-yard day as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/25

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players react to home opener loss to Ravens

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux and more addresses the media on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game Week 3

Watch New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.'s best plays from 3-sack game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Matthew Judon 9/25: "We've got to play better defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Watch game highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising