Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

FOLK SETS NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS MADE UNDER 50 YARDS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 57 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to set the NFL record. He had been tied with Ryan Succop (2014-17 with Tennessee) with 56 straight field goals under 50 yards made. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

FOLK ADDS A 50-YARD FIELD GOAL

Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half. It was his 9th 50-yard field goal as a member of the Patriots to move out of a tie with Adam Vinatieri for sole possession of second place on the Patriots all-time list, behind the 25 by Stephen Gostkowski.

MAC JONES MOVES INTO 7TH PLACE ON TEAM'S ALL-TIME PASSING LIST

QB Mac Jones entered the game needing 11 passing yards to move past Hugh Millen (4,276) into 7th place on the Patriots all-time passing list and reached the milestone on a 31-yard pass to WR DeVante Parker on the Patriots first offensive play of the game. He passed for 321 yards and now has 4,587 career passing yards. Jim Plunkett is in 6th place on the list with 9,932 passing yards.

JONES HAS THE HIGHEST COMLETION PERCENTAGE BY ANY QB IN FIRST 20 CAREER STARTS

As a rookie, Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage and tied an NFL rookie for most games with a completion percentage of 70 or higher. Jones now has a completion percentage of 67.3, tied with Chad Pennington for the highest completion percentage by a quarterback in his first 20 career starts.

HIGHEST COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST 20 STARTS IN NFL HISTORY (minimum 200 attempts)

Player Teams Completion Percentage

Mac Jones New England 67.3

Chad Pennington N.Y. Jets 67.3

Jimmy Garoppolo NE/SF 67.2

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 66.8

JONES HAS THIRD 40-YARD COMPLETION OF THE 2022 SEASON

Jones connected with WR DeVante Parker on a 40-yard reception in the first quarter. It is Jones' third 40-yard completion of the 2022 season. He had a 44-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor at Pittsburgh (9/18) and a 41-yard pass to WR Kendrick Bourne at Miami (9/11). Jones had four 40-yard pass completions as a rookie in 2021.

JONES HAS FIRST NFL RUSHING TOUCHDOWN

Jones culminated a 6-play, 32-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for his first NFL rushing touchdown.

JONES PASSES FOR OVER 300 YARDS

Jones finished 22-of-32 for a career-high 321 yards for his third career 300-yard game and first of the 2022 season.

JUDON BECOMES SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH A SACK IN FIRST THREE GAMES

LB Matthew Judon has registered a sack in each of the first three games after sacking Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson on the first offensive play of the game. He is just the second New England player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the first three games to start a season. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games.

JUDON BECOMES 9TH ACTIVE LINEBACKER WITH 50 CAREER SACKS

Judon's sack of Jackson was his 50th career sack. He is the 9th active linebacker with 50 career sacks.

Most Sacks Among Active Linebackers

Player Sacks

Von Miller 117.5

Justin Houston 104.0

Khalil Mack 80.0

T.J. Watt 73.0

Danielle Hunter 61.5

Shaquil Barrett 53.5

Preston Smith 51.5

Melvin Ingram III 51.0

Matthew Judon 50.0

DEATRICH WISE JR. RECORDS THREE SACKS IN THE FIRST HALF

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. had his first career three-sack game after a 3-yard sack in the first quarter and an 8-yard sack and a 1-yard sack in the second quarter. His previous best was 1½ sacks, which he accomplished three times – vs. Buffalo (12/24/17), vs. Houston (9/9/18) and vs. Cleveland (11/14/21). Wise is the first Patriots player to record three sacks in game since DE Chandler Jones had three sacks at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015.

WISE IS THE FOURTH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO RECORD THREE SACKS IN A HALF

Wise is the fourth Patriots player to register three sacks in a half. DL Henry Thomas had three sacks in the first half at St. Louis on Dec. 13, 1998. LB Tully Banta-Cain had three sacks in the second half at Buffalo on Dec. 20, 2009 and DL Jarvis Green had three sacks in the second half at Cincinnati on Oct. 1, 2006

PARKER HAS FIRST 100-YARD GAME AS A PATRIOT

WR DeVante Parker finished with 5 receptions for 156 yards for his first 100-yard game as a member of the Patriots. It is his 12th career 100-yard game. The 156 yards are the second-highest total of his career. He had 159 receiving yards vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 1, 2019 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

JONATHAN JONES HAD AN INTERCEPTION AND A FORCED FUMBLE

DB Jonathan Jones picked off QB Lamar Jackson in the second quarter at the Baltimore 47 yards line and his 15-yard return to the Baltimore 32-yard line helped set up a Patriots touchdown. In the fourth quarter he forced a fumble after a 24-yard completion by Jackson to WR Rashod Bateman that was recovered by DB Jabrill Peppers and returned 12 yards to the Baltimore 29-yard line.

SLATER PLAYS IN 103RD GAME AS A PATRIOT AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Matthew Slater played in his 103rd game at Gillette Stadium and moved out of a tie with Stephen Gostkowski (102) for the second-most games played at Gillette as a member of the Patriots, behind Tom Brady (134).

MOST REGULAR SEASON GILLETTE STADIUM GAMES PLAYED FOR THE PATRIOTS

134 Tom Brady

103 Matthew Slater

102 Stephen Gostkowski

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS SECOND CAREER GAME WITH A 6.0-YARD PER RUSH AVERAGE