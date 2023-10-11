Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots (1-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Devante Adams, Shoulder
CB Nate Hobbs, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jakorian Bennett, Shoulder
DE Maxx Crosby, Knee
S Marcus Epps, Knee
CB David Long Jr., Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers, Wrist
WR Tre Tucker, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee
CB Amik Robertson, Knee
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play