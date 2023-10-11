Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Oct 11 - 04:00 PM | Thu Oct 12 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots (1-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 11, 2023 at 04:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (1-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Related Links

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Devante Adams, Shoulder
CB Nate Hobbs, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jakorian Bennett, Shoulder
DE Maxx Crosby, Knee
S Marcus Epps, Knee
CB David Long Jr., Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers, Wrist
WR Tre Tucker, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee
CB Amik Robertson, Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Miami Dolphins (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/11: "We're very optimistic"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/11: "I truly believe that we have a good group of leaders"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/11: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

David Andrews 10/11: "It always starts with us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/11: "Adversity reveals character, and I believe we have a high-character locker room"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We can be better in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising