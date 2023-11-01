Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (3-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Jonathan Allen, Not Injury Related (Vet Rest)
CB Kendall Fuller, Not Injury Related (Vet Rest)
WR Curtis Samuel, Toe
C Ricky Stromberg, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Percy Butler, Calf
TE Logan Thomas, Heel
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play