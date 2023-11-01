Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 01, 2023 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (3-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Jonathan Allen, Not Injury Related (Vet Rest)
CB Kendall Fuller, Not Injury Related (Vet Rest)
WR Curtis Samuel, Toe
C Ricky Stromberg, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Percy Butler, Calf
TE Logan Thomas, Heel

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

