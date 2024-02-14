10 Best Duos in Patriots History

Bill & Ernie

Bill Belichick and Ernie Adams' connection goes all the way back to Phillips Andover in 1970 and Adams remained one of Belichick's most trusted assistants through the entirety of his career with the Patriots. A football savant with a direct line to the head coach, Adams was pivotal to the Patriots preparation, charting out possible plays and approaches that opponents could take, while providing Belichick with an extra set of trusted eyes in all scenarios. Adams was the perfect consigliere to Belichick, a mysterious genius who knew the game inside and out, and the duo had unprecedented success together in the NFL, a long ways from their early chats as schoolboys over 50 years ago.

Light & Seymour

Who knows if the Patriots would've won their first Super Bowl title if they didn't nail their first two draft picks in 2001 with two future Patriots Hall of Famers, Richard Seymour and Matt Light. This duo, as a defensive end and a left tackle, spent plenty of time going up against each other in practice, and that competition paid off for both. Seymour and Light stepped right in, not just as starters, but as impact players, and played key roles in New England's three titles as well their undefeated regular season in 2007. Seymour earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his dominant career, becoming the second Patriot from the early-2000's to punch his ticket to Canton.

Gil & Gino