10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Zappe is expected to get the start but how long he lasts before Trace McSorley or Malik Cunningham enter the game is anyone's guess. Zappe has had some strong moments in his second training camp, acknowledging he is a lot more comfortable with a season under his belt, saying it's a "night and day" difference. The head coach agreed. "Much better idea of what to expect, knows the offense, knows defenses much better than he did last year, has a much better idea of just the pace of installation, camp, what to expect, all those things," observed Bill Belichick of Zappe at the start of training camp. "He's had a really good spring, too."

After dealing with a reported "soft tissue" injury in the spring and spending time on the lower conditioning fields during parts of the summer, Thornton is re-emerging over the last week of training camp, showing up with multiple catches often while running with the second team as he gets reacclimated. He was also especially hard to tackle during open-field live one-on-one tackling drills, showing some surprising wiggle in tight quarters. His long speed is well-documented, but his quickness is underrated. Thornton is likely to see some quality snaps early in the contest and it's another chance to continue stacking good days. It seems like he's got a bit of momentum rolling that could ideally be carried on to the top offense in Green Bay.

Douglas has turned heads this summer as the lightning-quick sixth-rounder has made life miserable for those trying to cover him in one-on-one drills. This will be the first chance we get to see how Pop looks against live competition. Can he get off the line and get away from NFL defenders? It seems like a pretty good bet that he can and will. Fans at training camp have already gotten a taste of what Douglas can do, now it's time for a bigger stage and slightly higher stakes. A positive performance would keep Douglas on track to be a contributor on offense this season.

"Pop Shotta, that's my guy," said Mac Jones of Douglas. "I'm going to call him Pop Shotta. Anyways, he's a great kid, works really hard. I think a lot of the young receivers are really learning from the older guys, which is something that I think is really cool. DP [Devante Parker] and JuJu and KB [Kendrick Bourne] and Hunter [Henry] and Mike [Gesicki], and everybody, they're kind of looking up to these guys and learning the right way because those guys are really good, world-class players. So I think that's the biggest thing. Pop just needs to keep working, you know, just keep his head down and work. Don't listen to any of the noise, good or bad, and he'll just keep doing his thing."

Another receiver who's been coming on in recent training camp days is Kayshon Boutte, who had one of the catches of camp on Monday with a one-handed snag in the end zone. After a self-admitted quiet start to the summer, Boutte maybe hasn't flashed the dynamic movement skills of Douglas or Thornton, but is finding himself consistently in the right spot and coming down with the ball without any drop issues. Like Thornton, Boutte has some momentum going right now and could further build upon it with a nice performance against the Texans.

With Rhamondre Stevenson unlikely to see any action, it's time for second-year player Kevin Harris to get a chance to carry the load. Training camp's sparse running back depth chart has allowed Harris and fellow second-year Pierre Strong to see a lot of action after both played small roles in their rookie seasons. While the team can and should still add another veteran to the running back room, Thursday night will be an opportunity for Harris and Strong to both state their case to be part of the team's gameday rotation. Expect J.J. Taylor to also come in and make his presence noted with some electric cuts.

"He's doing way better than he was last year,," said Bill Belichick earlier this summer of Harris. "He's way ahead of things; he's in good shape. He's had a good offseason, so he's ready to go. He's a guy that plays well with his pads on. We'll see how that goes as he gets those opportunities."

This is a big game for the backup offensive line. Of the three rookies, Mafi has seen the highest quality reps with injuries striking three of their veteran guards. So much so that there could be a question if the team even chooses to risk him with depth already so tenuous. Regardless, Mafi, Sidy Sow and Jake Andrews are key players that the Patriots could really use if they can get up to NFL speed in a hurry. Chasen Hines and Kody Russey figure to be heavily involved as well. It would be a huge boost to get solid games from a couple of them, offering hope that the team has enough along the line to fight the relentless battle of attrition that strikes every year. Right now though, Mafi is the clubhouse leader to make the most immediate impact.