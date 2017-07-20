15 teams with potential mojo problems as training camps open

Dallas - The Cowboys always have melodrama surrounding them, but even by Dallas standards, it's been pretty thick of late. There's optimism galore for this team, because the second-year phenom tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott makes the sky seem the limit. But if you're a Cowboys backer you can't wait for the games to begin again, if only to stop the flood of troubling headlines that dotted the offseason. Cornerback Nolan Carroll, defensive end David Irving, linebacker Damien Wilson and Elliott have all been involved in problematic off-field issues, and Elliott's availability early in the regular season could be affected by a forthcoming league suspension. Handling last year's 13-3 success wasn't quite accomplished with the deftness Dallas had hoped for.

Detroit -The Lions made the playoffs in two of the past three years, but all that has earned head coach Jim Caldwell is the right to work in his lame-duck season, which is typically viewed as a vote of no confidence in NFL circles. So Detroit makes our list for potential volatility in 2017, with a win-now edict hanging over everyone's head. As for bad mojo, there's apparently still plenty of it in force regarding ex-Lions receiving great Calvin Johnson and how he left the organization for retirement in early 2017, and that sore seems to keep festering. Plus the injury to starting left tackle Taylor Decker for at least the season's first month is the kind of shot to the solar plexus that no team welcomes.

Los Angeles Chargers - There's a lot to like about the talent level on the Chargers roster. There's also a lot to dislike about the situation L.A.'s newest team finds itself in: Facing a relocation process that no recent NFL team has successfully navigated, and dealing with the reality of having to play their games in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium and playing the step-child role in their home market for perhaps the coming three year. So the Bolts make our list just based on logistics and the novelty of what they're trying to accomplish. In a league that preaches the avoidance of distractions, the Chargers have signed up for the mother lode. And the news Wednesday that first-round receiver Mike Williams might need season-ending back surgery only makes L.A.'s task that much more challenging.

Pittsburgh - Normally I'd put the steady-as-she-goes Steelers into the "When Do the Playoffs Start?" category and let it ride. But… what….if…. Le'Veon….Bell….holds….out….from….training….camp…and the preseason? That would certainly put a crimp in the Steelers' style. Bell hasn't signed his $12.1 million franchise tender and he doesn't start losing money until he misses a regular season check. He hasn't divulged his intentions for camp, but he wasn't thrilled when the two sides couldn't strike a long-term deal by this week's Monday deadline. And he's not the only Steeler who could potentially go missing in camp. So could starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who remains unsigned as an exclusive-rights free agent and unhappy with the $615,000 tender that came with his tag. We don't know if Pittsburgh has a problem just yet, but two absent offensive starters in camp is no way to launch a Super Bowl run.

