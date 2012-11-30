1st and 10: Thoughts from the Fantasy Football Champs

Before getting underway, I want to remind all fellow Patriots.com readers that if you do become a www.FFChamps.com member for next season by Dec. 1, FFChamps will give you a Patriots.com $30 Patriots discount AND immediate access for the rest of the 2012 season so you can take advantage of FFChamps for your playoff drive with proprietary rankings, tools and one-on-one advice. Just go to https://www.ffchamps.com/subscribe/ today!

The season has flown by and this is it, the final regular season week for most fantasy football leagues. I hope that you are either locked in for your playoffs or are playing to get in this week. If you are not in the playoffs this year, take advantage of the FFChamps membership and make sure you get ready for 2013. I am in three leagues and headed to the playoffs in two of them. In the league that I am not, it is a 10-team league and I had the 10th pick and made the major mistake of not following FFChamps 4th Commandment: Thou Shall Wait on they Quarterback. I took Cam Newton at 10 and the rest is history.

The past few weeks I dished out some advice and thoughts and this week I am going to title this the "I told you so column," not to soothe my own fantasy football ego but rather to point out that there are some basic strategies in fantasy football preached at FFChamps that you must adhere to in order to win.

Stated here almost every week is FFChamps 7th Commandment: Thou Must Draft Key Players' Back-Ups, or, if for some reason you were unable to draft that player, trade for them in-season. A few weeks ago I discussed my trade for Bryce Brown and Rashad Jennings to back up McCoy and MJD. I made this trade before the injuries to my stud starters. This week, in a must-win first place game for my team, I plugged in Bryce Brown for McCoy, my only real good option at RB, and he won me my game, running for 178 yards and 2 TDs. In Atlanta, as I predicted, Michael Turner is wearing down and Jaquizz Rodgers is emerging. This week, Mikel Leshoure is listed as questionable and Joique Bell, who has been explosive in the fourth quarter of several Lions games, is on most leagues' waiver wires as of the writing of this column. If you have Leshoure, you MUST go get Bell. In New York, the Giants have lost Andre Brown and Ahmad Bradshaw is oft injured and needs someone to carry some of the load. David Wilson was a preseason sensation but got into Tom Coughlin's doghouse early for a costly fumble. Wilson is now going to play. Coughlin was quoted as saying "It's his time," and he is explosive enough to win you a game down the playoff stretch. I probably would not start him unless you don't have a more reliable choice but I would definitely have him on my roster, especially if you have Bradshaw. Wilson is also on most waiver wires this morning. Lastly, Matt Forte is hurt and Michael Bush is one of the best backup running backs in football. If you handcuffed Forte with Bush, play him. He will do fine and he does get into the end zone.

Speaking of MJD, I'm not sure if he is going to return this season, especially with the Jaguars out of contention but, my guess is he wants to play, especially with the status of his contract. The decision will be, what do those of us, myself included, do with him if he does come back? FFChamps 10th Commandment is Thou Shall Start Your Studs, something I have harped on regularly. MJD is a stud and has a very favorable rest of the season schedule. However, does one throw him in right away? My answer is that it depends on who else you have at RB. I have Alfred Morris and for the moment, Bryce Brown. If MJD were to play this week, I would sit him and play Morris and Brown until Brown proves otherwise; he has been so explosive each time he has touched the pigskin this season. If you have someone like Vic Ballard at RB 2, or at Flex, then MJD is a no-brainer. As soon as it is confirmed he is the primary RB for Jacksonville, you start him unless you have a stud or borderline stud in his place.

Speaking of studs, as I predicted over several weeks, Calvin Johnson has caught up statistically from a very slow start. He is now a top 1-3 WR on every fantasy football stat board in the country, depending on the league's scoring system. I do have concerns about Megatron and other Lions, as well as Eagles, and Chargers players. These teams came into the season with Super Bowl expectations and all three are virtually eliminated from a shot at even making the playoffs. Their coaches are all likely to be fired and, in some cases, have made some of the worst coaching mistakes in recent memory to cost the teams key games. Megatron has been banged up all season and while he appears to be healed, I am concerned that any injury could lead to him sitting out, which is a fantasy football disaster at this time of the year. The Eagles have already thrown in the towel on Mike Vick and reading between the lines, Shady McCoy may be done for the season. I am less concerned about Bryce Brown as he is a rookie working for a payday. I hope Calvin continues to play and play well but it is worth keeping an eye on, although with trading deadlines passed, there is not much one can do strategically at this point. Regardless, when these studs play, of course you also play them.

Another "I told you so" week in and out has been to pay attention to the Strength of Schedule, and the FFChamps.com Strength of Schedule tool, which is awesome. For weeks, I have pointed out that Carolina has an incredibly favorable schedule down the stretch and this week, Cam Newton put up a monster fantasy football performance. Is it because he suddenly turned the corner and returned to last year's form or because he beat up on an awful Philadelphia pass defense? My 11 year old son Bret won his game this week because his opponent started Aaron Rodgers over Cam Newton. That decision is one any of us would have made as well, as Rodgers is a stud and Newton is not this season, but it is only worth noting because Newton faces KC, San Diego, and Oakland in three of the next four weeks, all incredibly strong matchups. This should also help Steve Smith and Greg Olsen. Smith has been a fantasy football mistake this season, but with weak opponents, and still being the most targeted Carolina WR, he has time for redemption and is worth playing unless you have a clear better choice. As reiterated last week, Denver, Indy, Cleveland and Carolina have favorable defensive matchups in the coming weeks. The bottom line is, great players have great games against weak teams and usually have sub par games against great defenses, and, borderline starters, whom with injuries you may need to win a playoff game, have a much better chance of scoring well in fantasy football vs. weaker defenses.