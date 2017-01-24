The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -The New England Patriots are American Football Conference (AFC) Champions and are on a drive for their fifth world championship when they head to Houston for Super Bowl LI. The 2016 season's Drive for 5 has been an exciting journey. This week, that drive will take a literal interpretation as a Patriots content team boards a custom-designed luxury bus to embark on a 16-state journey, en route to the Super Bowl.

On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Drive for 5 (DF5) bus will depart Gillette Stadium, arriving at NRG Field in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 29. The bus will make stops to visit with alumni, VIPs, fans, fan clubs and complete strangers along the way.

The content team has recruited two members from the Patriots' long-time partner and flagship radio station, 98.5 The Sports Hub. "Big Jim" Murray from the Felger & Mazz Show and Rob "Hardy" Poole from the Zolak & Bertrand Show are on board for what promises to be a memorable ride. Both will provide commentary throughout the trip and fans will be able to follow the journey on Patriots.com, the Patriots social media channels and with calls into 98.5 The Sports Hub.