2006 positional review: Tight ends

David Thomas** 2006: Thomas stepped in as a rookie and recorded starts in four big games this year, against: Denver, Miami, Jacksonville and San Diego (playoffs). He showed sure hands and gained the confidence of Brady in the passing game, while improving as a blocker.

Outlook: He filled in for Graham when he was injured, and if Graham moves on, Thomas' role on the team could see a big increase. He and Titans QB Vince Young were joint recipients of the Longhorns' Most Consistent Offensive Player award after the team won the National Championship during his senior year at Texas. That could be seen as an indicator of his ability to build on what he's learned entering the next season.

Garrett Mills and Matt Kranchick

Mills didn't take a snap during his rookie season but caught a few passes in the preseason, showing he can be versatile in the passing game. He was placed on injured reserve with a hip/thigh injury early, but he never missed a college game while playing at Tulsa. Kranchick is one of seven practice squad players signed following the Patriots loss to the Colts in the AFC title game. He's spent time with the Steelers and Giants, but has only recorded one start in the NFL.

Outlook: A fourth-round draft pick, Mills, could be something of a sleeper, but he'll have to be healthy and show a spark in training camp in order to carve out a niche for himself. Kranchick specializes in blocking. If Graham leaves, he could be kept around to pick up some of Graham's blocking duties.