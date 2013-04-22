2013 Draft Prospect Notes: Offensive Line

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Here are their notes on the offensive line.
|2
|Lane Johnson
|Oklahoma
|6-6
|302
|5.14
|4.72
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Former QB/TE. Great measurables. Great body and athleticism. Doesn't always trust technique. Has an edge. Elite potential. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|3
|Eric Fisher
|Central Michigan
|6-7
|306
|5.36
|5.05
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Can be bent backwards. Pulls and latches on. Good, but not elite. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|4
|D.J. Fluker
|Alabama
|6-4
|339
|5.32
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Right tackle type. Good power. Solid feet to stick with blocks. Can be beaten on edge. Not an elite athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|5
|Chris Faulk
|LSU
|6-5
|323
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Missed 2012 ACL. Lacks elite feet. Big. Powerful. Could be RT. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
THE REST:
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|Xavier Nixon
|Florida
|6-5
|321
|5.18
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Powerful punch but average hands. Feet? Can move people. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Kyle Long
|Oregon
|6-6
|313
|5.04
|4.94
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Impressive athlete. Bottom heavy. Moves well. Minimal FCS experience at guard. Living on family name as a prospect.. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Dallas Thomas
|Tennessee
|6-5
|306
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Doesn't always finish blocks. Decent athlete. Pulls OK to second level. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|David Bakhtiari
|Colorado
|6-4
|299
|5.27
|5.09
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid not elite. Not great punch. Could end up a G. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|Rick Wagner
|Wisconsin
|6-6
|308
|5.32
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow feet. Not overly athletic. Finish? Not much edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Menelik Watson
|Florida State
|6-5
|320
|5.06
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|Brennan Williams
|North Carolina
|6-6
|318
|5.15
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow feet. AVG mirror. Can be beat by speed. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|David Quessenberry
|San Jose State
|6-5
|302
|5.18
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays high. Pushed around. Decent mirror and reactions. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Terron Armstead
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|6-5
|304
|4.92
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Reid Fragel
|Ohio State
|6-7
|298
|4.92
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Jordan Mills
|Louisiana Tech
|6-5
|316
|5.33
|5.37
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Big. Not quick. Gets off balance. Reaches more than punches. Very good when latches on. Feet? Even for RT?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Braden Brown
|BYU
|6-6
|305
|5.19
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Manase Foketi
|West Texas A&M
|6-5
|333
|5.3
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Tanner Hawkinson
|Kansas
|6-5
|298
|5.04
|5.07
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much punch. No power. Stays square. Solid feet. Good technique. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Rogers Gaines
|Tennessee State
|6-6
|320
|5.43
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|John Wetzel
|Boston College
|6-7
|313
|5.28
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Nick Becton
|Virginia Tech
|6-6
|318
|5.24
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Oscar Johnson
|Louisiana Tech
|6-6
|330
|5.36
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Matt Summers-Gavin
|Cal
|6-4
|300
|5.26
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Emmett Cleary
|Boston College
|6-7
|312
|5.29
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Oday Aboushi
|Virginia
|6-5
|310
|5.23
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Jeff Nady
|Nevada
|6-6
|302
|5.32
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|R.J. Dill
|Rutgers
|6-6
|316
|5.36
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Luke Marquardt
|Azusa Pacific
|6-8
|312
|5.29
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Nick Speller
|Umass
|6-4
|279
|5.42
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
GUARD
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|1
|Chance Warmack
|Alabama
|6-2
|317
|5.32
|5.49
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Good power. Latches on. Passes off well. Confident feet. OK to second level, but gets stood up in hole at times. Doesn't wow me. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|2
|Jonathan Cooper
|North Carolina
|6-3
|310
|5.17
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Pulls well. Finishes. Plays with an edge. Good lateral movement. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|3
|Larry Warford
|Kentucky
|6-3
|332
|5.34
|5.58
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Big and slow. Not as powerful as he should be. Pulls OK. OK at second level but heavy feet. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|4
|Brian Winters
|Kent State
|6-4
|320
|5.09
|5.22
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 49 career starts. RT? Plays too high. Tries to overpower people. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|5
|Justin Pugh
|Syracuse
|6-4
|307
|5.12
|5.14
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much punch. Rises up too much. Good mirror. OK feet. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|THE REST:
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|Alvin Bailey
|Arkansas
|6-3
|312
|5.32
|4.95
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Lot of pulling. Feet look slow and heavy at times. Not great power. Good hand placement. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|J.C. Tretter
|Cornell
|6-3
|307
|5.14
|5.09
|Notes: [Andy Hart] TE convert and project. Catches more than punches. Competition? Quickness?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Garrett Gilkey
|Chadron State
|6-6
|318
|5.45
|5.33
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Dominated his level, man among boys. Not fast or quick enough. Project. Got away with pure power at that level. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Hugh Thornton
|Illinois
|6-3
|320
|5.18
|5.11
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Strong punch, but doesn't keep his blocks. AVG feet and athlete. Lunges. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Braden Hansen
|BYU
|6-5
|308
|5.18
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Omoregie Uzzi
|Georgia Tech
|6-3
|302
|5.26
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Sam Brenner
|Utah
|6-2
|307
|5.14
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No punch. Slow feet. Versatile in college. JAG. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Jeff Baca
|UCLA
|6-3
|302
|5.16
|4.98
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Blah athlete. Not great feet. Not much power. Gets stood up too much. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Earl Watford
|James Madison
|6-3
|300
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Uses head and shoulder to block, more than hands. Pretty quick. Stops his feet when blocking. Not strong. Decent pulls. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|John Sullen
|Auburn
|6-5
|340
|5.43
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Travis Bond
|North Carolina
|6-6
|340
|5.35
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Blaize Foltz
|TCU
|6-3
|329
|5.32
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Chris Barker
|Nevada
|6-4
|305
|5.29
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Mark Jackson
|Glenville State
|6-6
|341
|5.48
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Chris Jacobson
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|302
|5.28
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Lane Taylor
|Oklahoma State
|6-2
|328
|5.26
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
CENTER
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|1
|Barrett Jones
|Alabama
|6-4
|306
|5.28
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 49 starts. Played G, C and T. VG technique. Stays with blocks. Not an elite athlete at position. Not super powerful. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|2
|Travis Frederick
|Wisconsin
|6-4
|312
|5.27
|5.55
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Only average strength. Overextends too often. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|3
|Khaled Holmes
|USC
|6-3
|302
|5.17
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 3YR starter. Gets pushed back. Pulls OK. More position blocker than power. Good technique. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|4
|Brian Schwenke
|Cal
|6-3
|314
|5.23
|4.99
|Notes: [Andy Hart] G and C. Good initial quickness and pop. Finishes plays. Not overly powerful. Wins or loses battle at the snap. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|5
|Braxston Cave
|Notre Dame
|6-3
|303
|5.18
|5.33
|Notes: [Andy Hart] More of an angle blocker than power. Nothing stands out as either impressive or terrible. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
THE REST:
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|Dalton Freeman
|Clemson
|6-4
|286
|5.14
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Graham Pocic
|Illinois
|6-5
|310
|5.26
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Mario Benavides
|Louisville
|6-3
|279
|5.14
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Matt Stankiewitch
|Penn State
|6-3
|303
|5.18
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|T.J. Johnson
|South Carolina
|6-5
|318
|5.28
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Joe Madsen
|West Virginia
|6-4
|301
|5.25
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Insert Comments.
|Ryan Turnley
|Pittsburgh
|6-5
|310
|5.34
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|James Ferentz
|Iowa
|6-1
|289
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Sam Schwartzstein
|Stanford
|6-3
|292
|5.12
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
