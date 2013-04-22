Official website of the New England Patriots

2013 Draft Prospect Notes: Offensive Line

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Here are their notes on the offensive line.

PROSPECT NOTES BY POSITION:QB | OL | RB | TE | WR

    • indicates underclassman

Download O-Line Draft Notes >>

OFFENSIVE TACKLE
RankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40Com
1Luke JoeckelTexas A&M6-63065.165.25
Notes: [Andy Hart] Lacks elite playing strength. Mirrors well. Smooth, confident technique. Polished prospect if not true franchise tackle. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

2Lane JohnsonOklahoma6-63025.144.72Notes: [Andy Hart] Former QB/TE. Great measurables. Great body and athleticism. Doesn't always trust technique. Has an edge. Elite potential. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

3Eric FisherCentral Michigan6-73065.365.05Notes: [Andy Hart] Can be bent backwards. Pulls and latches on. Good, but not elite. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

4D.J. FlukerAlabama6-43395.32Notes: [Andy Hart] Right tackle type. Good power. Solid feet to stick with blocks. Can be beaten on edge. Not an elite athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

5Chris FaulkLSU6-53235.08Notes: [Andy Hart] Missed 2012 ACL. Lacks elite feet. Big. Powerful. Could be RT. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

THE REST:PlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40ComXavier NixonFlorida6-53215.18Notes: [Andy Hart] Powerful punch but average hands. Feet? Can move people. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Kyle LongOregon6-63135.044.94Notes: [Andy Hart] Impressive athlete. Bottom heavy. Moves well. Minimal FCS experience at guard. Living on family name as a prospect.. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Dallas ThomasTennessee6-53065.08Notes: [Andy Hart] Doesn't always finish blocks. Decent athlete. Pulls OK to second level. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

David BakhtiariColorado6-42995.275.09Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid not elite. Not great punch. Could end up a G. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

Rick WagnerWisconsin6-63085.32Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow feet. Not overly athletic. Finish? Not much edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Menelik WatsonFlorida State6-53205.06Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

Brennan WilliamsNorth Carolina6-63185.15Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow feet. AVG mirror. Can be beat by speed. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

David QuessenberrySan Jose State6-53025.185.08Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays high. Pushed around. Decent mirror and reactions. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Terron ArmsteadArkansas-Pine Bluff6-53044.92Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Reid FragelOhio State6-72984.92Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Jordan MillsLouisiana Tech6-53165.335.37Notes: [Andy Hart] Big. Not quick. Gets off balance. Reaches more than punches. Very good when latches on. Feet? Even for RT?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Braden BrownBYU6-63055.19Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Manase FoketiWest Texas A&M6-53335.3Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Tanner HawkinsonKansas6-52985.045.07Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much punch. No power. Stays square. Solid feet. Good technique. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Rogers GainesTennessee State6-63205.43Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

John WetzelBoston College6-73135.28Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Nick BectonVirginia Tech6-63185.24Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Oscar JohnsonLouisiana Tech6-63305.36Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Matt Summers-GavinCal6-43005.26Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Emmett ClearyBoston College6-73125.29Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Oday AboushiVirginia6-53105.23Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Jeff NadyNevada6-63025.32Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

R.J. DillRutgers6-63165.36Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Luke MarquardtAzusa Pacific6-83125.29Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Nick SpellerUmass6-42795.42Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

GUARDRankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40Com1Chance WarmackAlabama6-23175.325.49Notes: [Andy Hart] Good power. Latches on. Passes off well. Confident feet. OK to second level, but gets stood up in hole at times. Doesn't wow me. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

2Jonathan CooperNorth Carolina6-33105.17Notes: [Andy Hart] Pulls well. Finishes. Plays with an edge. Good lateral movement. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

3Larry WarfordKentucky6-33325.345.58Notes: [Andy Hart] Big and slow. Not as powerful as he should be. Pulls OK. OK at second level but heavy feet. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

4Brian WintersKent State6-43205.095.22Notes: [Andy Hart] 49 career starts. RT? Plays too high. Tries to overpower people. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

5Justin PughSyracuse6-43075.125.14Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much punch. Rises up too much. Good mirror. OK feet. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

THE REST:PlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40ComAlvin BaileyArkansas6-33125.324.95Notes: [Andy Hart] Lot of pulling. Feet look slow and heavy at times. Not great power. Good hand placement. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

J.C. TretterCornell6-33075.145.09Notes: [Andy Hart] TE convert and project. Catches more than punches. Competition? Quickness?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Garrett GilkeyChadron State6-63185.455.33Notes: [Andy Hart] Dominated his level, man among boys. Not fast or quick enough. Project. Got away with pure power at that level. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Hugh ThorntonIllinois6-33205.185.11Notes: [Andy Hart] Strong punch, but doesn't keep his blocks. AVG feet and athlete. Lunges. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Braden HansenBYU6-53085.18Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Omoregie UzziGeorgia Tech6-33025.26Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Sam BrennerUtah6-23075.14Notes: [Andy Hart] No punch. Slow feet. Versatile in college. JAG. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Jeff BacaUCLA6-33025.164.98Notes: [Andy Hart] Blah athlete. Not great feet. Not much power. Gets stood up too much. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Earl WatfordJames Madison6-33005.08Notes: [Andy Hart] Uses head and shoulder to block, more than hands. Pretty quick. Stops his feet when blocking. Not strong. Decent pulls. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

John SullenAuburn6-53405.43Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Travis BondNorth Carolina6-63405.35Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Blaize FoltzTCU6-33295.32Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Chris BarkerNevada6-43055.29Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Mark JacksonGlenville State6-63415.48Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Chris JacobsonPittsburgh6-23025.28Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Lane TaylorOklahoma State6-23285.26Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

CENTERRankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40Com1Barrett JonesAlabama6-43065.28Notes: [Andy Hart] 49 starts. Played G, C and T. VG technique. Stays with blocks. Not an elite athlete at position. Not super powerful. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

2Travis FrederickWisconsin6-43125.275.55Notes: [Andy Hart] Only average strength. Overextends too often. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

3Khaled HolmesUSC6-33025.17Notes: [Andy Hart] 3YR starter. Gets pushed back. Pulls OK. More position blocker than power. Good technique. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

4Brian SchwenkeCal6-33145.234.99Notes: [Andy Hart] G and C. Good initial quickness and pop. Finishes plays. Not overly powerful. Wins or loses battle at the snap. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

5Braxston CaveNotre Dame6-33035.185.33Notes: [Andy Hart] More of an angle blocker than power. Nothing stands out as either impressive or terrible. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

THE REST:PlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40ComDalton FreemanClemson6-42865.14Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Graham PocicIllinois6-53105.26Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Mario BenavidesLouisville6-32795.14Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Matt StankiewitchPenn State6-33035.18Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

T.J. JohnsonSouth Carolina6-53185.28Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Joe MadsenWest Virginia6-43015.25Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Insert Comments.

Ryan TurnleyPittsburgh6-53105.34Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

James FerentzIowa6-12895.08Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Sam SchwartzsteinStanford6-32925.12Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

