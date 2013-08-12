Official website of the New England Patriots

2013 Patriots Training Camp Schedule

Join thousands of other Patriots fans for an opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of football in Foxborough at Patriots Training Camp.

Aug 12, 2013 at 05:26 PM
New England Patriots
20130731-tebow-camp.jpg
Lasondra at the Grand Opening of Pasquale’s Deli.

For Patriots fans who want to get closer to the action or are looking for an inexpensive way to entertain the kids, Patriots Training Camp offers just the ticket.

Ninety Patriots players report to training camp at Gillette Stadium for daily practice sessions under the watchful eye and often vociferous instruction of their coaches.

Join thousands of other Patriots fans for an opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of football in Foxborough at Patriots Training Camp.

2013 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Check back here frequently for additional dates and updates to the schedule or call the Training Camp hotline at 508-549-0001.

500x305-2013trainingcamp-logo.jpg

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Joint Practice  with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (open to public)
*Bring the family to the New England Patriots Training Camp and then spend the day at Patriot Place Mini Camp!
*
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Joint Practice  with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (open to public)
*Bring the family to the New England Patriots Training Camp and then spend the day at Patriot Place Mini Camp!
*
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 (last day of Training Camp)
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Joint Practice  with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (open to public)
*Bring the family to the New England Patriots Training Camp and then spend the day at Patriot Place Mini Camp! *

For more information about Patriots Training Camp including the latest practice schedule please visit www.patriots.com/trainingcamp.

