2013 Writers' Mock Draft

Since we can't get into the draft rooms to see every team's board, we checked with those who have a strong knowledge of each NFL team, the writers assigned to cover them. Patriots Football Weekly polled beat reporters from every NFL city and compiled a 2013 mock draft with their opinions and comments.
The following Writers' Mock Draft appears in the April 9th edition of Patriots Football Weekly on newsstands now.
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Writer
|Other needs
|1.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Luke Joeckel
|T
|Texas A&M
|Adam Teicher, Kansas City Star
|ILB, S
|
Writers Comments:
This is an excellent chance for the Chiefs to secure their franchise tackle for the long term.
|2.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Sharrif Floyd
|DT
|Florida
|Vito Stellino, Florida Times Union
|QB, RT, DB
|Writers Comments:The Jaguars are desperate to upgrade their defensive line so Floyd would be a good fit, especially with no franchise QBs available in this draft.
|3.
|Oakland Raiders
|Dee Milliner
|CB
|Alabama
|Bill Williamson, ESPN.com
|S, DL, OL, TE
|Writers Comments:The Raiders would jump on Floyd here if available but they need talent at cornerback. Milliner would be a great start.
|4.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Eric Fisher
|T
|Central Michigan
|Dave Spadaro, Philadelphiaeagles.com
|CB, WR, DL
|Writers Comments:A strong offseason has solidified Fisher's stock and the Eagles could use another piece for an offensive line that was decimated by injury in 2012.
|5.
|Detriot Lions
|Ziggy Ansah
|DE
|BYU
|Chris McCosky, Detriot News
|T, CB, WR, DT
|Writers Comments:The Lions choice here will be between the best pass rusher on the board and the third best left tackle. In this scenario, it's an easy call.
|6.
|Cleveland Browns
|Geno Smith
|QB
|West Virginia
|Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|WR, DL, DB
|Writers Comments:Not sure if the Browns would go with the quarterback here but if they don't somebody else will.
|7.
|Arizona Cardinals
|Chance Warmack
|G
|Alabama
|Darren Urban, azcardinals.com
|OLB, S, OL
|Writers Comments:At this point the Cardinals seem headed for an offensive lineman, and while tackle would be nice, Warmack has a chance to be a long-time Pro Bowler.
|8.
|Buffalo Bills
|E.J. Manuel
|QB
|Florida State
|Chris Brown, Buffalobills.com
|LB, CB, WR
|Writers Comments:Despite the addition of Kevin Kolb the Bills still need a long-term future QB. Manuel has flaws, but fantastic physical tools and intangibles.
|9.
|New York Jets
|Dion Jordan
|OLB
|Oregon
|Rich Cimini, ESPNNewYork.com
|G, TE, RB
|Writers Comments:The Jets desperately need an edge rusher for their pass rush, which needs an upgrade - especially if their best defender Darrelle Revis is traded.
|10.
|Tennessee Titans
|Barkevious Mingo
|OLB
|LSU
|Jim Wyatt, The Tennessean
|G, C, CB
|Writers Comments:The Titans ignored pass rushing help in free agency, so Mingo would fill a remaining need.
|11.
|San Diego Chargers
|Lane Johnson
|T
|Oklahoma
|Michael Gehlken, San Diego Union Tribune
|DB, DL, WR
|Writers Comments:Philip Rivers hasn't been protected well for years and the selection of Johnson should help correct that.
|12.
|Miami Dolphins
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|West Virginia
|Ben Volin, Palm Beach Post
|T, CB, TE, DE
|Writers Comments:The Dolphins still could use more playmakers to help Ryan Tannehill, and race to the podium to grab Austin, the most electrifying player in the draft.
|13.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|Florida State
|Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com
|DT, OLB, TE
|Writers Comments:Bucs have a desperate need at CB after ranking last in pass defense. Even if they trade for Darrelle Revis, they need to add more than one CB.
|14.
|Carolina Panthers
|Sheldon Richardson
|DT
|Missouri
|Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com
|CB, S, WR, T
|Writers Comments:Panthers haven't had much of a presence in the middle of the line since Kris Jenkins departed after the 2007 season. Richardson would fix that.
|15.
|New Orleans Saints
|Jarvis Jones
|LB
|Georgia
|Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com
|T, DT, CB
|Writers Comments:Would give the Saints some much-needed athleticism at OLB as they make the switch to a 3-4 defense with new coordinator Rob Ryan.
|16.
|St. Louis Rams
|Matt Elam
|S
|Florida
|Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com
|WR, RB, DT
|Writers Comments:Both starting safeties from 2012, Quintin Mikell and Craig Dahl, are gone and this is the best value with Tavon Austin off the board.
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|D.J. Fluker
|T
|Alabama
|Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun
|OL, TE, LB
|Writers Comments:They could use a tackle and like Alabama players. Fluker is a road-grader, and would be a nice fit in AFC North, as would G Jonathan Cooper.
|18.
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jonathan Cooper
|G
|North Carolina
|Todd Archer, ESPNDallas.com
|S, DL, WR
|Writers Comments:The Cowboys need all the help they can get on the offensive line and Cooper would be just the second first-round OL since Jerry Jones took over.
|19.
|New York Giants
|Bjoern Werner
|DE
|Florida State
|Ralph Vacchiano, New York Daily News
|LB, OL, CB
|Writers Comments:With Osi Umenyiora gone and Justin Tuck on a downward spiral, the Giants need a young pass rusher to take some pressure off Jason Pierre-Paul.
|20.
|Chicago Bears
|Desmond Trufant
|CB
|Washington
|Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
|LB, G
|Writers Comments:GM Phil Emery has put the pick up for sale, announcing he wants to trade down. If Bears stay put, look for them to add a building block on defense.
|21.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kenny Vaccaro
|S
|Texas
|Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com
|LB, OL, DB
|Writers Comments:Bengals look to shore up secondary for a developing defense and Vaccaro could be a step in that direction.
|22.
|St. Louis Rams
|Star Lotulelei
|DT
|Utah
|Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com
|RB, WR, CB
|Writers Comments:Rams would be thrilled if Lotulelei drops this far. Assuming his heart issue is not a concern, he would be a steal at this point.
|23.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|WR
|Tennessee
|Mel Kiper, ESPN.com
|WR, LB, DB
|Writers Comments:Vikings badly need a WR and in Patterson they get maybe the highest-upside projection on the board. Patterson is electric with the ball in his hands.
|24.
|Indianapolis Colts
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|California
|Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Star
|DL, CB, S
|Writers Comments:The Colts would love to add some weapons for Andrew Luck and Allen is as well-rounded a receiver as there is in this draft.
|25.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kevin Minter
|LB
|LSU
|Mel Kiper, ESPN.com
|WR, LB, DB
|Writers Comments:Vikings have a huge need at middle linebacker and Minter could step in and play immediately. Manti T'eo and Alec Ogletree are possibilities as well.
|26.
|Green Bay Packers
|Margus Hunt
|DE
|SMU
|Bill Huber, Packer Report
|S, TE, WR
|Writers Comments:The Packers are looking for length up front and the 6-8 native of Estonia provides that and a lot of upside - not to mention 17 blocked kicks.
|27.
|Houston Texans
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Clemson
|John McClain, Houston Chronicle
|T, OLB, ILB
|Writers Comments:The Texans desperately need some weapons on offense and Hopkins will take some of the pressure off an aging Andre Johnson.
|28.
|Denver Broncos
|D.J. Hayden
|CB
|Houston
|Mel Kiper, ESPN.com
|RB, DL, S
|Writers Comments:Hayden has shot up draft boards thanks to some excellent pre-draft workouts and the Broncos will jump at the chance to improve secondary.
|29.
|New England Patriots
|Datone Jones
|DE
|UCLA
|PFW Staff
|WR, CB, DT
|Writers Comments:A bit of a 'tweener but his upside could cause the Patriots to take a look. Jones isn't a pure pass rusher but he can be effective in that role.
|30.
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Oregon
|Mel Kiper, ESPN.com
|DE, OL, TE
|Writers Comments:Long is a very good athlete with power who gives the Falcons options with his experience playing guard and tackle.
|31.
|San Francisco 49ers
|Eric Reid
|S
|LSU
|Rob Rang, NFLDraftScout.com
|DL, CB, TE
|Writers Comments:The Niners still need some help in the secondary even with the acquisition of Nnamdi Asmougha and Reid should help replace Dashon Goldson.
|32.
|Baltimore Ravens
|Alec Ogletree
|LB
|Georgia
|Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun
|LB, OL, S
|Writers Comments:The Ravens lost some personnel on defense but Ozzie Newsome is used to replenishing through the draft. Ogletree is the next in a long line.
