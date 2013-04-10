2013 Writers' Mock Draft

Pick Team Player Pos. School Writer Other needs

1. Kansas City Chiefs Luke Joeckel T Texas A&M Adam Teicher, Kansas City Star ILB, S



Writers Comments:

This is an excellent chance for the Chiefs to secure their franchise tackle for the long term.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars Sharrif Floyd DT Florida Vito Stellino, Florida Times Union QB, RT, DB

Writers Comments:The Jaguars are desperate to upgrade their defensive line so Floyd would be a good fit, especially with no franchise QBs available in this draft.

3. Oakland Raiders Dee Milliner CB Alabama Bill Williamson, ESPN.com S, DL, OL, TE

Writers Comments:The Raiders would jump on Floyd here if available but they need talent at cornerback. Milliner would be a great start.

4. Philadelphia Eagles Eric Fisher T Central Michigan Dave Spadaro, Philadelphiaeagles.com CB, WR, DL

Writers Comments:A strong offseason has solidified Fisher's stock and the Eagles could use another piece for an offensive line that was decimated by injury in 2012.

5. Detriot Lions Ziggy Ansah DE BYU Chris McCosky, Detriot News T, CB, WR, DT

Writers Comments:The Lions choice here will be between the best pass rusher on the board and the third best left tackle. In this scenario, it's an easy call.

6. Cleveland Browns Geno Smith QB West Virginia Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer WR, DL, DB

Writers Comments:Not sure if the Browns would go with the quarterback here but if they don't somebody else will.

7. Arizona Cardinals Chance Warmack G Alabama Darren Urban, azcardinals.com OLB, S, OL

Writers Comments:At this point the Cardinals seem headed for an offensive lineman, and while tackle would be nice, Warmack has a chance to be a long-time Pro Bowler.

8. Buffalo Bills E.J. Manuel QB Florida State Chris Brown, Buffalobills.com LB, CB, WR

Writers Comments:Despite the addition of Kevin Kolb the Bills still need a long-term future QB. Manuel has flaws, but fantastic physical tools and intangibles.

9. New York Jets Dion Jordan OLB Oregon Rich Cimini, ESPNNewYork.com G, TE, RB

Writers Comments:The Jets desperately need an edge rusher for their pass rush, which needs an upgrade - especially if their best defender Darrelle Revis is traded.

10. Tennessee Titans Barkevious Mingo OLB LSU Jim Wyatt, The Tennessean G, C, CB

Writers Comments:The Titans ignored pass rushing help in free agency, so Mingo would fill a remaining need.

11. San Diego Chargers Lane Johnson T Oklahoma Michael Gehlken, San Diego Union Tribune DB, DL, WR

Writers Comments:Philip Rivers hasn't been protected well for years and the selection of Johnson should help correct that.

12. Miami Dolphins Tavon Austin WR West Virginia Ben Volin, Palm Beach Post T, CB, TE, DE

Writers Comments:The Dolphins still could use more playmakers to help Ryan Tannehill, and race to the podium to grab Austin, the most electrifying player in the draft.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Xavier Rhodes CB Florida State Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com DT, OLB, TE

Writers Comments:Bucs have a desperate need at CB after ranking last in pass defense. Even if they trade for Darrelle Revis, they need to add more than one CB.

14. Carolina Panthers Sheldon Richardson DT Missouri Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com CB, S, WR, T

Writers Comments:Panthers haven't had much of a presence in the middle of the line since Kris Jenkins departed after the 2007 season. Richardson would fix that.

15. New Orleans Saints Jarvis Jones LB Georgia Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com T, DT, CB

Writers Comments:Would give the Saints some much-needed athleticism at OLB as they make the switch to a 3-4 defense with new coordinator Rob Ryan.

16. St. Louis Rams Matt Elam S Florida Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com WR, RB, DT

Writers Comments:Both starting safeties from 2012, Quintin Mikell and Craig Dahl, are gone and this is the best value with Tavon Austin off the board.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers D.J. Fluker T Alabama Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun OL, TE, LB

Writers Comments:They could use a tackle and like Alabama players. Fluker is a road-grader, and would be a nice fit in AFC North, as would G Jonathan Cooper.

18. Dallas Cowboys Jonathan Cooper G North Carolina Todd Archer, ESPNDallas.com S, DL, WR

Writers Comments:The Cowboys need all the help they can get on the offensive line and Cooper would be just the second first-round OL since Jerry Jones took over.

19. New York Giants Bjoern Werner DE Florida State Ralph Vacchiano, New York Daily News LB, OL, CB

Writers Comments:With Osi Umenyiora gone and Justin Tuck on a downward spiral, the Giants need a young pass rusher to take some pressure off Jason Pierre-Paul.

20. Chicago Bears Desmond Trufant CB Washington Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune LB, G

Writers Comments:GM Phil Emery has put the pick up for sale, announcing he wants to trade down. If Bears stay put, look for them to add a building block on defense.

21. Cincinnati Bengals Kenny Vaccaro S Texas Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com LB, OL, DB

Writers Comments:Bengals look to shore up secondary for a developing defense and Vaccaro could be a step in that direction.

22. St. Louis Rams Star Lotulelei DT Utah Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com RB, WR, CB

Writers Comments:Rams would be thrilled if Lotulelei drops this far. Assuming his heart issue is not a concern, he would be a steal at this point.

23. Minnesota Vikings Cordarrelle Patterson WR Tennessee Mel Kiper, ESPN.com WR, LB, DB

Writers Comments:Vikings badly need a WR and in Patterson they get maybe the highest-upside projection on the board. Patterson is electric with the ball in his hands.

24. Indianapolis Colts Keenan Allen WR California Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Star DL, CB, S

Writers Comments:The Colts would love to add some weapons for Andrew Luck and Allen is as well-rounded a receiver as there is in this draft.

25. Minnesota Vikings Kevin Minter LB LSU Mel Kiper, ESPN.com WR, LB, DB

Writers Comments:Vikings have a huge need at middle linebacker and Minter could step in and play immediately. Manti T'eo and Alec Ogletree are possibilities as well.

26. Green Bay Packers Margus Hunt DE SMU Bill Huber, Packer Report S, TE, WR

Writers Comments:The Packers are looking for length up front and the 6-8 native of Estonia provides that and a lot of upside - not to mention 17 blocked kicks.

27. Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins WR Clemson John McClain, Houston Chronicle T, OLB, ILB

Writers Comments:The Texans desperately need some weapons on offense and Hopkins will take some of the pressure off an aging Andre Johnson.

28. Denver Broncos D.J. Hayden CB Houston Mel Kiper, ESPN.com RB, DL, S

Writers Comments:Hayden has shot up draft boards thanks to some excellent pre-draft workouts and the Broncos will jump at the chance to improve secondary.

29. New England Patriots Datone Jones DE UCLA PFW Staff WR, CB, DT

Writers Comments:A bit of a 'tweener but his upside could cause the Patriots to take a look. Jones isn't a pure pass rusher but he can be effective in that role.

30. Atlanta Falcons Kyle Long OL Oregon Mel Kiper, ESPN.com DE, OL, TE

Writers Comments:Long is a very good athlete with power who gives the Falcons options with his experience playing guard and tackle.

31. San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid S LSU Rob Rang, NFLDraftScout.com DL, CB, TE

Writers Comments:The Niners still need some help in the secondary even with the acquisition of Nnamdi Asmougha and Reid should help replace Dashon Goldson.

32. Baltimore Ravens Alec Ogletree LB Georgia Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun LB, OL, S