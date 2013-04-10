Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

2013 Writers' Mock Draft

Apr 10, 2013 at 02:30 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

500x305-draft2013-nfl-thumb.jpg

Since we can't get into the draft rooms to see every team's board, we checked with those who have a strong knowledge of each NFL team, the writers assigned to cover them. Patriots Football Weekly polled beat reporters from every NFL city and compiled a 2013 mock draft with their opinions and comments.

Download Writers' Mock Draft PDF >>

The following Writers' Mock Draft appears in the April 9th edition of Patriots Football Weekly on newsstands now.

Pick Team Player Pos. School Writer Other needs
1. Kansas City Chiefs Luke Joeckel T Texas A&M Adam Teicher, Kansas City Star ILB, S

Writers Comments:
This is an excellent chance for the Chiefs to secure their franchise tackle for the long term.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars Sharrif Floyd DT Florida Vito Stellino, Florida Times Union QB, RT, DB
Writers Comments:The Jaguars are desperate to upgrade their defensive line so Floyd would be a good fit, especially with no franchise QBs available in this draft.

3. Oakland Raiders Dee Milliner CB Alabama Bill Williamson, ESPN.com S, DL, OL, TE
Writers Comments:The Raiders would jump on Floyd here if available but they need talent at cornerback. Milliner would be a great start.

4. Philadelphia Eagles Eric Fisher T Central Michigan Dave Spadaro, Philadelphiaeagles.com CB, WR, DL
Writers Comments:A strong offseason has solidified Fisher's stock and the Eagles could use another piece for an offensive line that was decimated by injury in 2012.

5. Detriot Lions Ziggy Ansah DE BYU Chris McCosky, Detriot News T, CB, WR, DT
Writers Comments:The Lions choice here will be between the best pass rusher on the board and the third best left tackle. In this scenario, it's an easy call.

6. Cleveland Browns Geno Smith QB West Virginia Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer WR, DL, DB
Writers Comments:Not sure if the Browns would go with the quarterback here but if they don't somebody else will.

7. Arizona Cardinals Chance Warmack G Alabama Darren Urban, azcardinals.com OLB, S, OL
Writers Comments:At this point the Cardinals seem headed for an offensive lineman, and while tackle would be nice, Warmack has a chance to be a long-time Pro Bowler.

8. Buffalo Bills E.J. Manuel QB Florida State Chris Brown, Buffalobills.com LB, CB, WR
Writers Comments:Despite the addition of Kevin Kolb the Bills still need a long-term future QB. Manuel has flaws, but fantastic physical tools and intangibles.

9. New York Jets Dion Jordan OLB Oregon Rich Cimini, ESPNNewYork.com G, TE, RB
Writers Comments:The Jets desperately need an edge rusher for their pass rush, which needs an upgrade - especially if their best defender Darrelle Revis is traded.

10. Tennessee Titans Barkevious Mingo OLB LSU Jim Wyatt, The Tennessean G, C, CB
Writers Comments:The Titans ignored pass rushing help in free agency, so Mingo would fill a remaining need.

11. San Diego Chargers Lane Johnson T Oklahoma Michael Gehlken, San Diego Union Tribune DB, DL, WR
Writers Comments:Philip Rivers hasn't been protected well for years and the selection of Johnson should help correct that.

12. Miami Dolphins Tavon Austin WR West Virginia Ben Volin, Palm Beach Post T, CB, TE, DE
Writers Comments:The Dolphins still could use more playmakers to help Ryan Tannehill, and race to the podium to grab Austin, the most electrifying player in the draft.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Xavier Rhodes CB Florida State Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com DT, OLB, TE
Writers Comments:Bucs have a desperate need at CB after ranking last in pass defense. Even if they trade for Darrelle Revis, they need to add more than one CB.

14. Carolina Panthers Sheldon Richardson DT Missouri Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com CB, S, WR, T
Writers Comments:Panthers haven't had much of a presence in the middle of the line since Kris Jenkins departed after the 2007 season. Richardson would fix that.

15. New Orleans Saints Jarvis Jones LB Georgia Pat Yasinskas, ESPN.com T, DT, CB
Writers Comments:Would give the Saints some much-needed athleticism at OLB as they make the switch to a 3-4 defense with new coordinator Rob Ryan.

16. St. Louis Rams Matt Elam S Florida Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com WR, RB, DT
Writers Comments:Both starting safeties from 2012, Quintin Mikell and Craig Dahl, are gone and this is the best value with Tavon Austin off the board.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers D.J. Fluker T Alabama Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun OL, TE, LB
Writers Comments:They could use a tackle and like Alabama players. Fluker is a road-grader, and would be a nice fit in AFC North, as would G Jonathan Cooper.

18. Dallas Cowboys Jonathan Cooper G North Carolina Todd Archer, ESPNDallas.com S, DL, WR
Writers Comments:The Cowboys need all the help they can get on the offensive line and Cooper would be just the second first-round OL since Jerry Jones took over.

19. New York Giants Bjoern Werner DE Florida State Ralph Vacchiano, New York Daily News LB, OL, CB
Writers Comments:With Osi Umenyiora gone and Justin Tuck on a downward spiral, the Giants need a young pass rusher to take some pressure off Jason Pierre-Paul.

20. Chicago Bears Desmond Trufant CB Washington Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune LB, G
Writers Comments:GM Phil Emery has put the pick up for sale, announcing he wants to trade down. If Bears stay put, look for them to add a building block on defense.

21. Cincinnati Bengals Kenny Vaccaro S Texas Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com LB, OL, DB
Writers Comments:Bengals look to shore up secondary for a developing defense and Vaccaro could be a step in that direction.

22. St. Louis Rams Star Lotulelei DT Utah Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange/101sports.com RB, WR, CB
Writers Comments:Rams would be thrilled if Lotulelei drops this far. Assuming his heart issue is not a concern, he would be a steal at this point.

23. Minnesota Vikings Cordarrelle Patterson WR Tennessee Mel Kiper, ESPN.com WR, LB, DB
Writers Comments:Vikings badly need a WR and in Patterson they get maybe the highest-upside projection on the board. Patterson is electric with the ball in his hands.

24. Indianapolis Colts Keenan Allen WR California Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Star DL, CB, S
Writers Comments:The Colts would love to add some weapons for Andrew Luck and Allen is as well-rounded a receiver as there is in this draft.

25. Minnesota Vikings Kevin Minter LB LSU Mel Kiper, ESPN.com WR, LB, DB
Writers Comments:Vikings have a huge need at middle linebacker and Minter could step in and play immediately. Manti T'eo and Alec Ogletree are possibilities as well.

26. Green Bay Packers Margus Hunt DE SMU Bill Huber, Packer Report S, TE, WR
Writers Comments:The Packers are looking for length up front and the 6-8 native of Estonia provides that and a lot of upside - not to mention 17 blocked kicks.

27. Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins WR Clemson John McClain, Houston Chronicle T, OLB, ILB
Writers Comments:The Texans desperately need some weapons on offense and Hopkins will take some of the pressure off an aging Andre Johnson.

28. Denver Broncos D.J. Hayden CB Houston Mel Kiper, ESPN.com RB, DL, S
Writers Comments:Hayden has shot up draft boards thanks to some excellent pre-draft workouts and the Broncos will jump at the chance to improve secondary.

29. New England Patriots Datone Jones DE UCLA PFW Staff WR, CB, DT
Writers Comments:A bit of a 'tweener but his upside could cause the Patriots to take a look. Jones isn't a pure pass rusher but he can be effective in that role.

30. Atlanta Falcons Kyle Long OL Oregon Mel Kiper, ESPN.com DE, OL, TE
Writers Comments:Long is a very good athlete with power who gives the Falcons options with his experience playing guard and tackle.

31. San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid S LSU Rob Rang, NFLDraftScout.com DL, CB, TE
Writers Comments:The Niners still need some help in the secondary even with the acquisition of Nnamdi Asmougha and Reid should help replace Dashon Goldson.

32. Baltimore Ravens Alec Ogletree LB Georgia Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Sun LB, OL, S
Writers Comments:The Ravens lost some personnel on defense but Ozzie Newsome is used to replenishing through the draft. Ogletree is the next in a long line.


Get this, and more great news on the Patriots by subscribing to Patriots Football Weeklytoday at  1-800-494-PATS or online at PFWonline.com and get 30 issues for just $46.95.  Sign up today!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising