2017 NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A list of NFL Playoff scenarios for week 14.
AFC
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (at Miami (5-7), Monday night)
New England clinches AFC East division with:
- NE win or tie OR
- BUF loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-2) (vs. Baltimore (7-5), Sunday night)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division with:
- PIT win or tie
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- BUF loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-4) (vs. Seattle (8-4), Sunday)
Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:
- JAX win + BUF loss + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + OAK-KC game does not end in a tie
NFC
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2) (at Los Angeles Rams (9-3), Sunday)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:
- PHI win or tie OR
- DAL loss or tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) (at Carolina (8-4), Sunday)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division with:
- MIN win or tie OR
- DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-3) (vs. Philadelphia (10-2), Sunday)
Los Angeles Rams clinch a playoff berth with:
- LAR win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie + DAL loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-3) (at Atlanta (7-5), Thursday night)
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:
- NO win + CAR loss or tie + DAL loss or tie OR
- NO win + CAR loss + DET loss or tie OR
- NO win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
- NO win + CAR loss + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL OR
- NO win + CAR tie + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL and GB OR
- NO win + CAR tie + GB loss or tie + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL