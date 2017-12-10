Official website of the New England Patriots

2017 NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A list of playoff scenarios for NFL week 14.

Dec 10, 2017 at 04:36 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
NFL

A list of NFL Playoff scenarios for week 14.

AFC

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (at Miami (5-7), Monday night)

New England clinches AFC East division with:

  • NE win or tie  OR
  • BUF loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-2) (vs. Baltimore (7-5), Sunday night)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division with:

  • PIT win or tie

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

  • BUF loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-4) (vs. Seattle (8-4), Sunday)

Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:

  • JAX win + BUF loss + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + OAK-KC game does not end in a tie

NFC

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2) (at Los Angeles Rams (9-3), Sunday)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

  • PHI win or tie  OR
  • DAL loss or tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) (at Carolina (8-4), Sunday)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division with:

  • MIN win or tie  OR
  • DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-3) (vs. Philadelphia (10-2), Sunday)

Los Angeles Rams clinch a playoff berth with:

  • LAR win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie + DAL loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-3) (at Atlanta (7-5), Thursday night)

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:

  • NO win + CAR loss or tie + DAL loss or tie  OR
  • NO win + CAR loss + DET loss or tie  OR
  • NO win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie  OR
  • NO win + CAR loss + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL  OR
  • NO win + CAR tie + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL and GB  OR
  • NO win + CAR tie + GB loss or tie + NO clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over DAL
