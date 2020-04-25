2020 Draft Day 2: Patriots make several picks, trades

"When my opportunity came," Uche remarked during his media conference call Friday night, "I made sure I was ready and executed and kept making plays so I could keep getting more chances. I just took every play, every snap like it was my last, and that's what got me to the point I'm at today.

"I feel like the Patriots are going to maximize everything that I have to offer and they a run a tight ship… it's a good fit for me because I'm a hard-ass worker and the Patriots work their asses off."

"We basically had three guys," Caserio explained, "that we wrote down and said, 'If we can get these three guys, we would be somewhat happy. [Dugger] was one of them. Uche was another.

"With Dugger, obviously, small school, but pretty explosive player. Big, tough, fast. Has some four-down elements, return [capabilities]. Uche… moved around the front [seven] a little bit, played the perimeter, they used him some at [middle] linebacker. He's been asked to do a number of different things. He has a variety of different things that it looks like he can do."