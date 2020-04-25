Good Patriots fits remain for draft's final day

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots got on the board in the second day of the draft with five selections, adding versatile defensive back Kyle Dugger, edge players Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keane. New England filled some significant needs, getting younger at safety, re-stocking the edge position where they lost two starters, and adding two tight ends in third round after not taking any in last year's draft.

With six more picks slated for Saturday, their work is far from done with the 2020 NFL Draft and they still have some ammunition to fill more of their roster needs.

The Patriots picks for Saturday are as follows:

  • 5th round (159th)
  • 6th round (195th)
  • 6th round (204th)
  • 6th round (212th)
  • 6th round (213th)
  • 7th round (230th)

An easy place to start on Saturday would be at quarterback, where the Patriots have just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart. Nick Caserio confirmed an addition at the position was inevitable at some point.

"We're going to have a third quarterback on the roster to pair them up with Jarrett and Brian," said Caserio. "Those guys are working hard and starting the offseason program. We're gonna have another player here at that position, where he comes from and how he gets here is yet to be determined. There's a few guys that I think that we like and feel comfortable with, now it's just a matter of how we get them on the team."

The Pats could also use additional depth at defensive tackle, reinforcements at linebacker and offensive line and of course, a new kicker to follow Stephen Gostkwoski's 14-year run. Some additional wide receiver depth would be helpful as well as there are still quite a few talented players available from this deep class.

Here are some available prospects who could still fit the bill.

Quarterback

Jake Fromm

Anthony Gordon

James Morgan

Jake Luton

Running Back

Jamycal Hasty

La'Mical Perine

Wide Receiver

James Proche

Tyler Johnson

Joe Reed

K.J. Hill

Offensive Line

Prince Tega Wanogho

Solomon Kindley

Shane Lemieux

Nick Harris

Kyle Murray

John Simpson

Tyre Phillips

Defensive Line

Rashard Lawrence

Naquan Jones

Leki Fotu

Darrion Daniels

James Lynch

Linebacker

Troy Dye

Evan Weaver

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Justin Strnad

Shaquille Quarterman

Cornerback

Bryce Hall

Dane Jackson

Amik Robertson

Bopete Keyes

Josiah Scott

Specialist

Rodrigo Blankenship

Tyler Bass

