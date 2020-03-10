2020 Patriots Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

It's entirely plausible that New England could bring both Gostkowski and Folk back to compete for the job, but don't discount the Patriots going after either Crosby or Bailey, two very capable kickers who've spent considerable time in the NFL, to inject further competition to the mix.

Vinatieri's name is also an eyebrow-raising one. At age 47, he likely isn't going to be a factor, but given his history with the Patriots, it's worth monitoring what he decides to do. He, by the way, is coming off season-ending knee surgery.