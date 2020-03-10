Official website of the New England Patriots

2020 Patriots Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Mar 10, 2020 at 09:18 AM
Erik Scalavino

New England Patriots special teamers Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner
New England Patriots special teamers Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 18, and with it, the advent of 2020's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Nick Folk (K)

2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

Matthew Slater (Coverage)

2021_headshots_recropped__0016_Slater_Matthew_2021

Matthew Slater

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Nate Ebner (Coverage)

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Kickers: Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings), Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers), Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts), Greg Zuerlein (L.A. Rams) 

Punters: Ryan Allen (Atlanta Falcons), Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings), Lachlan Edwards (New York Jets), Matt Haack (Miami Dolphins)

Long Snappers: Zak DeOssie (New York Giants), J.P. Ladouceur (Dallas Cowboys), Don Muhlbach (Detroit Lions)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Kickers: Folk, Crosby, Bailey

Punters: None

Long Snappers: None

Coverage: Ebner, Slater

ANALYSIS

In recent seasons, questions have surrounding New England's punting situation. Today, however, Jake Bailey has answered them, after a solid 2019 rookie season which saw him take command of both the punting and kickoff duties for the Patriots. New England is also in reliable hands with long snapper Joe Cardona.

Where the intrigue now resides is at kicker, where veteran Stephen Gostkowski is attempting to come back from left hip surgery that ended his 2019 campaign after only four games. The Patriots then went through a handful of replacements before settling on veteran Nick Folk, who himself had to bounce back from emergency appendectomy surgery on Thanksgiving.

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk

It's entirely plausible that New England could bring both Gostkowski and Folk back to compete for the job, but don't discount the Patriots going after either Crosby or Bailey, two very capable kickers who've spent considerable time in the NFL, to inject further competition to the mix.

Vinatieri's name is also an eyebrow-raising one. At age 47, he likely isn't going to be a factor, but given his history with the Patriots, it's worth monitoring what he decides to do. He, by the way, is coming off season-ending knee surgery.

Slater, the longtime special teams co-captain here in New England, is also contemplating whether or not to continue playing NFL football. He could very well decide to return, as could Ebner, who might also be eying the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as he did four years ago when the team re-signed him and allowed him to pursue rugby at the Rio Olympics.

