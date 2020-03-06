2020 Patriots Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

David Andrews missed the season after having to go on blood thinners to battle a blood clot in his lungs and Ted Karras did a solid job replacing him. Andrews is optimistic about returning but there's no guarantee and, with Karras set to hit free agency, the Patriots will need to know Andrews status.

Meanwhile, Marcus Cannon is due to be the second-biggest cap hit on the team next season. He'll turn 32 in May and the Pats could consider moving on.

Swing tackle Marshall Newhouse was out of place starting as a left tackle but was an effective third tackle and could be brought back into the mix. Second-year player Yodny Cajuste, who missed the year recovering from quad surgery, could be a factor at tackle, as could Korey Cunningham, who was acquired via trade last season but was usually a gameday inactive. Hjalte Froholdt spent his rookie season on IR but could be in the mix at guard to replace Thuney along with restricted free agent Jermaine Eluemanor, the interior backup in 2019, if he is retained.