21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after Training Camp practice on Sunday.

Aug 07, 2023 at 01:56 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Eric J. Adler

In terms of their roster, the Patriots signing free agent receiver Juju Smith-Schuster made for the team's biggest move of the offseason.

Fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wideout brings valuable leadership, energy, and experience to a New Englad locker room hoping to return to that same stage. His game has been well-documented on the field, and Patriots.com recently got to know him better off of it after practice on Sunday.

Here's what he had to say about his favorite video games, the hobbies he's into, what made him want to join the New England Patriots and more:

What is the first football memory that comes to mind for you?

Recently, probably the Super Bowl!

Did you have a favorite team growing up?

I do not have a favorite NFL team. Back when I was born in 1996 the Raiders had just left, so it was just USC and UCLA -- my team was USC.

Who were some players you idolized as a kid?

Reggie Bush, for sure.

Favorite sport other than football?

Rugby and soccer.

What do you like to do on a day off?

I like to play video games, walk my dog and eat açaí bowls. Pretty chill.

Bonus: What kind of dog do you have?

A French Bulldog named Boujee.

What's something about you that people might find surprising?

My real name is John.

What is your spirit animal and why?

I'd probably have to say a Panda. Why not?

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston yet?

Contessa is pretty fire. That's my go-to.

Top 3 favorite video games to play?

FIFA, Call of Duty, and Fortnite.

What is the best vacation you've ever been on?

Japan

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would probably say my grandmother.

Do you have any hobbies or anything you'd like to get into?

Obviously playing video games, but I just started painting. That's a new hobby I picked up so I'm very into that right now.

Favorite cartoon or anime?

My favorite cartoon, I'd probably go with Courage the Cowardly Dog -- old school. Anime? I have so many, but the greatest of all time, Naruto.

What is your favorite pregame food?

My pregame meal is usually steak, eggs and rice. Pretty chill. Sometimes I have pancakes.

What's your favorite cuisine?

Any pasta, salad, and pizza combo is so good. (Italian).

What is your dream car?

I'd probably have to say a Lamborghini.

If you had a walk-up song what would it be?

It would be Juju on That Beat.

What's something you can't imagine your life without?

Sweets. Big sweets guys.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

You are who you are with the people you hang out with.

What would you be doing for a career if you didn't play football?

I would be a full-time streamer on Twitch.

Favorite part about being a Patriot?

The Patriot Way. Also, I think the fan base is insane. It's probably the best I've been on. Pittsburgh is up there, but this fan base is insane. This is just training camp, and the other day was Friday Night Lights and even that was great.

