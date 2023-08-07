21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

What is the first football memory that comes to mind for you?

Recently, probably the Super Bowl!

Did you have a favorite team growing up?

I do not have a favorite NFL team. Back when I was born in 1996 the Raiders had just left, so it was just USC and UCLA -- my team was USC.

Who were some players you idolized as a kid?

Reggie Bush, for sure.

Favorite sport other than football?

Rugby and soccer.

What do you like to do on a day off?

I like to play video games, walk my dog and eat açaí bowls. Pretty chill.

Bonus: What kind of dog do you have?

A French Bulldog named Boujee.

What's something about you that people might find surprising?

My real name is John.

What is your spirit animal and why?

I'd probably have to say a Panda. Why not?

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston yet?

Contessa is pretty fire. That's my go-to.

Top 3 favorite video games to play?

FIFA, Call of Duty, and Fortnite.

What is the best vacation you've ever been on?

Japan

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would probably say my grandmother.

Do you have any hobbies or anything you'd like to get into?

Obviously playing video games, but I just started painting. That's a new hobby I picked up so I'm very into that right now.

Favorite cartoon or anime?

My favorite cartoon, I'd probably go with Courage the Cowardly Dog -- old school. Anime? I have so many, but the greatest of all time, Naruto.

What is your favorite pregame food?

My pregame meal is usually steak, eggs and rice. Pretty chill. Sometimes I have pancakes.

What's your favorite cuisine?

Any pasta, salad, and pizza combo is so good. (Italian).

What is your dream car?

I'd probably have to say a Lamborghini.

If you had a walk-up song what would it be?

It would be Juju on That Beat.

What's something you can't imagine your life without?

Sweets. Big sweets guys.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

You are who you are with the people you hang out with.

What would you be doing for a career if you didn't play football?

I would be a full-time streamer on Twitch.

Favorite part about being a Patriot?