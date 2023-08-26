3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

Calvin Munson

Don't feel bad if you didn't realize that Munson is already on his third stint with the Patriots after splitting time between New England and Miami since 2019. There's a reason the Pats keep bringing him back and on Friday night, Munson had one of the most productive outings of his entire four-year career, leading the team with 10 tackles and picking up an interception along the way.

Make no mistake, Munson already had an inside track to a roster spot because of his special teams' prowess, but his performance against the Titans offered a glimpse of the quality depth he could provide at linebacker as well. That kind of versatility is what the final roster spots are all about. In 2019 upon his initial arrival with the Patriots at training camp, Bill Belichick called him a "smart, instinctive player."

"I love it," said Munson of his feeling about being a Patriot after the Titans game. "I love the way we work, get after it. Awesome leaders here. I want to find a role."