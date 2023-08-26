Official website of the New England Patriots

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

Here are three Patriots who made a strong case against the Titans for a roster spot.

Aug 26, 2023 at 09:36 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PS3-2023-OneBigThingPDC

The Patriots wrapped up their 2023 preseason with a loss to the Titans on Friday night, but it served as a showcase for a number of Patriots players who are trying to make the roster.

There's plenty of uncertainty at the bottom of the roster, especially at positions like linebacker, cornerback and along the offensive line. But perhaps the biggest factor is special teams, where it's never quite obvious how the roster puzzle will come together. Everyone wants to talk starters and roles on offense and defense, but the final roster decisions are almost always heavily influenced by those who can make a difference in the kicking game.

Here are three Patriots, not surprisingly all on the defensive side of the ball, that made a strong case for a roster spot just a few days before final cuts.

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans in a preseason game at Nissan Stadium on Friday August 25, 2023.

Patriots huddle during pregame.
1 / 44

Patriots huddle during pregame.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during pregame.
2 / 44

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during pregame.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) signs autographs during pregame.
3 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) signs autographs during pregame.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots fans at Nissan Stadium.
4 / 44

Patriots fans at Nissan Stadium.

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots punter Bryce Baringer during warmups.
5 / 44

Patriots punter Bryce Baringer during warmups.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
6 / 44

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
EAR37462-watermarked
7 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).
8 / 44

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).
9 / 44

Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).

Photo by David Silverman
EAR38804_230825194603-watermarked
10 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (95) and defensive back Mack Wilson (3).
11 / 44

Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (95) and defensive back Mack Wilson (3).

Photo by David Silverman
EAR38660-watermarked
12 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55).
13 / 44

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55).

Photo by David Silverman
EAR38560-watermarked
14 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43) interception.
15 / 44

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43) interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43) celebrates second quarter interception.
16 / 44

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43) celebrates second quarter interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (38).
17 / 44

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (38).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Raleigh Webb (44).
18 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Raleigh Webb (44).

Photo by David Silverman
DSP09686-watermarked
19 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
DSP09928-watermarked
20 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
EAR39151-watermarked
21 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) scores a 5-yd touchdown in the second quarter.
22 / 44

Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) scores a 5-yd touchdown in the second quarter.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) celebrates touchdown.
23 / 44

Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) celebrates touchdown.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
EAR39264_230825201313-watermarked
24 / 44
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19).
25 / 44

Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).
26 / 44

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
27 / 44

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43).
28 / 44

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (38).
29 / 44

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (38).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19).
30 / 44

Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).
31 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.
32 / 44

Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.
33 / 44

Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.
34 / 44

Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris celebrates third quarter interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots center Jake Andrews (67).
35 / 44

Patriots center Jake Andrews (67).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).
36 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).
37 / 44

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offense huddles during the third quarter.
38 / 44

Patriots offense huddles during the third quarter.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).
39 / 44

Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).
40 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (9).
41 / 44

Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (9).

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).
42 / 44

Patriots wide receiver Malik Cunningham (16).

Photo by David Silverman
DSP00130-watermarked
43 / 44
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) hands the ball off to running back Pierre Strong (35).
44 / 44

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) hands the ball off to running back Pierre Strong (35).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ronnie Perkins

The third-year outside linebacker had a quiet training camp that was punctuated by an injury that held him out of joint practices with the Packers, as well as the preseason game in Green Bay. Perkins returned to practice this week, just in time to suit up for the game against the Titans, and turned in perhaps his best performance since his arrival in Foxborough.

Perkins registered nine total tackles, including one for a loss and a QB hit, showing the kind of active disruption that played a part in the Patriots selecting him in the third round of the 2021 draft. However, there was still cause for concern with Perkins making a brief trip to the blue medical tent late in the game. He was later seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline, perhaps a positive sign for his prognosis.

Anfernee Jennings had an excellent summer and will provide the team with a solid all-around presence to complement Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, but Perkins plays with good energy and could be a valuable depth piece in the position group. He has yet to play a regular-season game, and Perkins played like he knew his job was on the line and stood out because of it.

Perhaps the biggest question facing him is if he can contribute on special teams, that might be his most immediate route to making a contribution.

Sam Roberts

Roberts was a wrecking ball against the Titans, filling up the stat sheet with seven combined tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and two tackles-for-loss. It was a nice bounce-back effort after two penalties marred his performance against the Packers last week.

Roberts offers rare youth along the defensive line. The entrenched starters have occupied their spots for going on three seasons and while that's a reliable group, the pipeline behind them after third-year player Christian Barmore, is sparse. But Roberts and rookie Keion White have offered some intrigue during the preseason that a youth movement could be underway.

Unlike Perkins, Roberts did get his feet wet last season as a rookie, appearing in five games. This summer he's shown he could be capable of even more, but as Paul Perillo pointed out on the Post Game Show, there's still a question of where he fits best along the line. Is he a true early-down hand-down defensive end in the mold of Wise or Guy, or is he more of a passing-down penetrator?

"We've played him some inside, some outside. So, yeah, we'll see how it goes," said Belichick early in camp of Roberts' versatility. 

Against the Titans, Roberts looks like he could do whatever is asked of him. He's an ascending player that the Patriots would be smart to keep around.

Calvin Munson

Don't feel bad if you didn't realize that Munson is already on his third stint with the Patriots after splitting time between New England and Miami since 2019. There's a reason the Pats keep bringing him back and on Friday night, Munson had one of the most productive outings of his entire four-year career, leading the team with 10 tackles and picking up an interception along the way.

Make no mistake, Munson already had an inside track to a roster spot because of his special teams' prowess, but his performance against the Titans offered a glimpse of the quality depth he could provide at linebacker as well. That kind of versatility is what the final roster spots are all about. In 2019 upon his initial arrival with the Patriots at training camp, Bill Belichick called him a "smart, instinctive player."

"I love it," said Munson of his feeling about being a Patriot after the Titans game. "I love the way we work, get after it. Awesome leaders here. I want to find a role."

The Patriots have made an effort to upgrade their special teams this season, and with Cody Davis remaining on PUP, Munson could be one player who benefits. As for his linebacker spot, there's no debate that Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai will lead the way, but Munson's late push could give the staff something to consider on defense as well.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

