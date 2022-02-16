5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

"This past year, he played both left guard and right tackle for at least 200 snaps and allowed 11 pressures over 340 pass-blocking snaps," wrote Monson, who also expressed confusion as to how Onwenu was the odd man out on the line after such a fantastic rookie year. Onwenu was ranked 60th in 2020's rankings.

Finally, at 90th comes defensive back Adrian Phillips, who has been a perfect fit in New England, earning himself a contract extension near the end of last season. A versatile safety, Phillips role evolved even more in his second season with the Pats, playing over 100 snaps along the defensive line, inside the box, in the slot and at free safety, while just missing out (97 snaps) in kick coverage. He can play just about everywhere and does it at a high level, while his pick-six against his former team in the Los Angeles Chargers was a season highlight for the team.