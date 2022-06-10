5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Flopping tackles?

Isaiah Wynn hadn't been spotted at OTA practices so his arrival at right tackle in limited glimpses during minicamp was a surprise. Many long speculated that Wynn would be headed inside to guard but, instead, it looks like he might actually be flipping sides with Trent Brown this season. Wynn's athleticism on the outside next to stout guard Mike Onwenu could be a way to replace some of what was lost with Shaq Mason. Wynn could still land back on the left side once camp arrives, but the Patriots don't do things by accident and the adjustment on the edges is likely calculated. Backups Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste could be called upon to play major roles if injuries strike Brown and/or Wynn.

New Linebacker Look

While the defensive front and back end are manned by Patriot veterans, the linebacker group has some new faces very much in the mix, starting with Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche and Mack Wilson. Anfernee Jennings and Ronnie Perkins should also get long looks on early downs and passing downs respectively as well. What's clear is that at least a couple of these guys are going to have to make some big contributions this season if the defense is to take a step forward. At least from OTAs, it would appear that McMillan and Uche are the top candidates for the biggest roles.

Open competition in secondary