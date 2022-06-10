Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Here are 5 key takeaways from the Patriots four on-field practices this spring.

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots canceled their final mandatory minicamp and voluntary OTA practices this week, putting a cap on what was the 2022 offseason. The next time they'll be back on the field will be at the start of training camp at the end of July.

In all, the media got a glimpse at four practices this spring, two voluntary OTA sessions and this week's two minicamp practices. With the disclaimer that these are teaching camps that were practically devoid of truly competitive periods, there were still some significant things to take away as the team has begun to take shape.

Here are 5 key takeaways from May and June's on-field sessions.

Mac Jones, QB1

It's been apparent throughout the offseason that Mac Jones has been 100 percent locked in on being the best quarterback for the New England Patriots that he can be and the results showed up on the field this spring, where Jones looked poised to take a significant Year Two jump. His downfield connections were well-chronicled, but what stood out just as much was how he's taken ownership of the offense and has embraced his role as starting quarterback. With new weapons at his disposal, Mac and the offense look like they have a lot of potential.

Quality depth at RB, WR, TE

With the return of all the 2021 weaponry as well as the additions of DeVante Parker and the rookie running backs and receiver, this is a really deep group of weapons. Is there a known number one elite playmaker? Probably not, but it's as vast a collection of two's and three's as you'll find in the league. Across the position groups, there's every flavor...size, speed, experience, youth. The only question, and it's a big one, is how it all comes together and who Mac clicks with the most. Obviously, Tre Nixon is now on everyone's radar and has added some unexpected intrigue. Unfortunately, injuries will play a role, but it looks like Jones has a lot to work with this summer.

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

