A few Light-hearted moments; Sat. PM Notebook





Matt Light is a notorious jokester in the Patriots locker room, with teammates and the media alike. The left tackle's sense of humor was on full display Saturday, when he was asked if, as a veteran, he dreads training camp.

"Oh, it's a great opportunity to come out and lose some pounds, man. What are you talking about?" Light replied, while turning to look at a somewhat overweight reporter.

"Why are you looking at me?" the reporter asked good-naturedly.

"Not so much your upper part, but your midsection," Light pointed out with a laugh.

Asked for his thoughts on the perception in some media circles that the Patriots are a team in transition (i.e., rebuilding with a youth movement), Light offered a pithy answer.

"I think you guys do a great job coming up with adjectives to describe how we do things, but quite honestly… If you guys predict something at this time of the year, and you're right, I would be extremely shocked. And I'm not saying you guys aren't good at what you do. I'm just saying that, every person out there in the media always has something they're going to spout off about, and then it's like, 'Why count 'em before they hatch?' What you're going to see is what you're going to get. But you guys are all going to have to wait like everybody else until the start of the season and see how things settle in."

As usual, Light saved his best material for last. With rookie hazing in the news given the Dez Bryant story in Dallas, the subject came up in Light's interview. His response was characteristically tongue-in-cheek.

"I'm trying to think … hmm … not really, no. There's a lot of peace and happiness here at Patriot training camp. It's like a brotherhood. We don't single anyone out. Have you ever seen any hazing by any of us?"

One reporter brought up the Foxborough tradition of soaking a portion of the field on which the rookies are asked to slide after a loose ball, Light had an explanation.

"That's a training technique … agility work, flexibility, and how they operate under pressure – as in, like, from a hose."

That drew big laughs from the assembled media.

"I can't think of an example where we've done any kind of hazing to a rookie," Light concluded, before citing the other training camp tradition of bad haircuts for the rookies.

"I mean, those guys cut their own hair, if you want to bring up some of those examples. That's never been a veteran-led push. That's really for aerodynamics and for sweat control."