A Lighter Afternoon

The Patriots took the pads completely off for the first time in three days for Wednesday's afternoon session, practicing in helmets and shorts.

Without pads, the theme of practice focused on the passing game with no contact. Despite the absence of contact, a shiver had to go through the crowd on hand when Pro Bowl safety Lawyer Milloy went down clutching his right knee.

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe had just completed a pass to Terry Glenn and Milloy cut back toward Glenn and slipped to the natural grass surface and immediately grabbed his knee. Teammates and trainer Ron O'Neil surrounded the fifth-year safety, but he quickly popped up and trotted off the sideline where he continued flexing and grabbing his knee.

A few moments later, the practice horn blew and the team moved to red zone work where Milloy retook his spot at safety with the first defense.

The banged up offensive line may have taken another hit. Tackle Grant Williams was not on the field for the afternoon session and the first unit underwent some shuffling. Max Lane popped out from right guard to left tackle; Jason Andersen flipped from right guard to left guard and rookie free agent Adam Davis moved into the first group at left guard. Lance Scott, Todd Rucci, Bruce Armstrong and Adrian Klemm remain sidelined recovering from injuries.

The team spent some time working in the red zone and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis warned his players not to foul things up. "No penalties! No sacks! And no turnovers in the red zone," he screamed.