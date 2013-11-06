Aaron Dobson nominated for Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week

The Washington Redskins' David Amerson, New England Patriots' Aaron Dobson, Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, St. Louis Rams' Zac Stacy and Green Bay Packers' Eddie Lacy were standout rookies in Week 9. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
David Amerson, Washington Redskins
Amerson collected six tackles and recorded an interception in the Redskins' 30-24 overtime victory against the San Diego Chargers.
**
Aaron Dobson, New England Patriots**
Dobson had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 55-31 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Vote Now >>
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Ertz had five receptions for 42 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the Eagles' 49-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams
Stacy rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added six receptions for 51 yards in the Rams' loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
Lacy rushed for 150 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown against the Chicago Bears.